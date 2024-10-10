‘She's Going To Crush It’: Margot Robbie On Lady Gaga Reprising Her Harley Quinn Role In Joker Sequel

Margot Robbie charmed everyone with her portrayal of the titular DC villain and Joker’s parter-in-crime Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020), and The Suicide Squad (2021). However, the Joaquin Phoenix starrer and Todd Phillips-helmed film Joker: Folie à Deux featured Lady Gaga in the iconic role.

In a previous interview with Variety at the 2024 Golden Globes red carpet, the Barbie actress reacted to the Poker Face singer reprising one of her famous roles. "Oh my God, she’s going to crush it. Are you kidding? She’s going to be amazing, I can’t wait to see it," she said at the time.

When asked whether she spoke to Gaga about the character they both share now, Robbie said the two stars haven’t had the chance to interact. "I actually haven’t spoken to her about it," the Wolf of Wallstreet actress said. "I almost don’t want to know so I can save it for the surprise when I get to see the movie," she added. In another interview with MTV News in October 2022, Robbie shared her take on the Oscar-winning singer reprising her role.

She said she was “happy” to see other actresses bringing their versions of the character to the big screen. Robbie said she always wished Harley to be one of those characters like Batman or Macbeth, who gets passed on from actor to actor. “It's such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing,” she said at the time. Adding that Gaga would be “incredible” with the character.

The sequel to the blockbuster 2019 Joker film hit theaters on October 4 and opened to an underwhelming collection. However, Phoenix’s acting chops have earned critical acclaim and appreciation. Picking up from where the first film left off, it followed Arthur Fleck, aka Joker’s (Phoenix), murder trials.

The villain, who now resides in Arkham Asylum, meets Lee, aka Harley Quinn, inside the prison, and their friendship soon develops into an obsessive romance. “Struggling with his dual identity, failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital,” says the official synopsis.

Joker: Folie à Deux is running in theaters now.