Source Details Hailey and Justin Bieber’s ‘Renewed Bond’ After Baby Jack’s Birth: READ

Justin and Hailey Bieber are navigating a new chapter in their relationship since becoming parents.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly in their latest issue that the pop star and runway model are experiencing a total shift in their marriage after renewing their vows in May 2024 and welcoming baby Jack, who has truly brought them “so much happiness and a renewed bond.”

According to the insider, fatherhood has put Justin, 30, in a good mental space, and he is obsessed with his little one. The tipster added that Justin is “a really good dad.”

For Hailey, 28, the insider said that her “main priority is being a mom right now.”

While it hasn’t been long since the couple expanded their family, the source noted that both Justin and Hailey are hopeful to have a big brood at some point. However, while they’re not in a rush to plan more babies, their philosophy is that it’s “up to God’s plan.”

Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, renewed their vows in May of last year while simultaneously revealing Hailey’s pregnancy. The subtle announcement featured the Rhode Skin founder showing off her baby bump while her husband acted as the photographer. An additional snap showed them cradling her pregnant belly.

Advertisement

Three months later, Justin shared via Instagram that Hailey had given birth to their son. It was in this post itself that Jack’s full name, Jack Blues Bieber, was publicly revealed.

An additional source told the aforementioned outlet at the time that the parents were in “total bliss” as they stepped into their new roles as mom and dad.

Hailey has given tiny glimpses of her and Justin’s life with Jack since then. Her social media uploads featuring her son included the family’s Halloween celebration and their time outside in nature.

While gearing up to ring in the New Year, Hailey reflected on the past year and her pregnancy. “Thank you, 2024,” she wrote via her Instagram Story last month alongside a throwback maternity picture of her looking off into the distance while lifting up her shirt to display her baby bump.

Justin, meanwhile, shared his gratitude for Hailey as they rang in 2025 by writing, “Um. Going anywhere with u bb. Happy New Year.”

Advertisement

The singer’s caption accompanied a picture of Hailey dressed in a bikini, which she paired with a leopard print coat, Ugg boots, and a Happy New Year headband.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber Sneakily Claps Back At TikTok Buzz About Marital Dispute with Justin Bieber