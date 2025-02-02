What to Watch on Prime Video in February: 9 Best Movies and Series Releasing on Streaming Service This Month

February is set to bring drama, action, romance, and comedy to the Prime Video platform. The upcoming shows and movies on the digital screens are set to bring the audience a wide range of options to choose from. From My Fault: London to Clean Slate and the franchise of Legally Blonde, here are some titles to keep an eye on for an entertaining month ahead.

Reacher Season 3

Alan Ritchson starrer Reacher season 3 will be placed on the digital screens, following the success of the previous two seasons. The plot of the show revolves around a military officer who finds himself arrested for a crime he did not commit.

The fans of the action-thriller genre are to set their timers for February 20.

My Fault: London

Based on the Wattpad story and hit adaptation of the Spanish Culpa Mia, the British cast has recreated the story of Nick and Noah, which is set to premiere digitally on February 13. As for the plot, Asha Banks’ character has a difficult time keeping her eyes off her stepbrother, causing chaos amongst the family.

The Devil Wears Prada

One of the iconic movies with Meryl Streep, Anna Hathaway, and Emily Blunt in the same frame, The Devil Wears Prada, is set to hit the Prime Video platform. The 2006 movie revolves around a young journalist who gets a chance to work as an assistant of the city’s biggest magazine editor, Miranda Priestley.

Legally Blonde 1 & 2

Reese Witherspoon charms in the rom-com parts alongside Luke Wilson and Jennifer Coolidge. Apart from a stellar cast, the movie has also gone to be a hit for its unique storyline and visual appeal.

Elle joins a law school after being dumped by her boyfriend; in the process of winning him back, Elle realizes that she has more to her than just looks.

The movies are available to stream on Prime Video.

Past Lives

Fans of the romance and drama genres are sure to love Past Lives. The movie stars Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in the lead roles as their characters find their way to each other. At the time of its release, the film went on to be highly acclaimed by the critics and the audience. Past Lives is available to stream on Prime Video.

Clean Slate

Starring four-time Emmy-nominated actress Laverne Cox and the veteran Geoge Wallace, Clean Slate is set to make its debut on the digital platform starting February 6. The show will follow the heartfelt story of an old car washer who is struck with life-changing realizations after learning that a child he once called his son has returned as a transwoman.

The cast members joining Cox and Wallace include Jay Wilkison and Telma Hopkins.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Super Mario has been one of the cult characters over the decades, and with the character being in the movie, nostalgia is to hit hard. Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, The Super Mario Bros. movie will be available to stream on Prime Video.

Popular celebrities like Chris Pratt and Jack Black have lent their voices to the animated characters.





The Meg

Jason Stathem starrer The Meg will be available to stream digitally in February. The Office star, Rainn Wilson, also plays an incredible role in the film as Jack Morris.

As for the plot of the movie, the official synopsis reads, “When the members of an underwater research facility are under threat owing to a 75-foot prehistoric shark, Jonas Taylor, a deep-sea diver, is hired to save them.”

Sweethearts

Keirnan Shipka and Nico Hiraga set out on a mission to make their respective sweethearts break up, which leads the duo on a hilarious ride. The 2024 movie is available to stream on Prime Video. The cast members joining Shipka and Hiraga include Jake Bonjiovi, Caleb Hearon, Charlie Hall, and Ava DeMary.

