Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Served ‘London Boy’ Drinks on Their Girls’ Night Out; Did Former Approve it?

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez’s girls’ night had an unexpected intruder—Swift’s ex-flame, Joe Alwyn! Though the Kinds of Kindness actor wasn’t physically present, a bartender at Negroni Caffe Bar in Beverly Hills offered the besties “London Boy” cocktails.

The drink’s name is a nod to a track from Swift’s hit album Lover, which is widely believed to have been written about Alwyn. “I can’t believe I got to serve The London Boy to #TaylorSwift herself!” bartender Wyatt wrote in his Instagram caption, which included a picture of the drinks.

Previously, Wyatt believed that meeting on-screen heroes in real life could go horribly wrong. He even quoted musician Halsey, who once said that idols are “f***ing weirdos” in real life. However, Wyatt revealed that his experience with the Cruel Summer hitmaker was different.

“She was as kind as she is stunning!” he gushed. He reshared his post on his Instagram story, revealing that the pop star had “approved” the London Boy drinks. The yellow cocktail was garnished with flowers on top.

The song London Boy was one of the most beloved tracks from Lover, an album Swift wrote and released in 2019 while dating the British actor. Swifties firmly believe its lyrics describe her romance with Alwyn, which began in 2016 and ended in 2023.

Swift has since moved on with NFL star Travis Kelce and reportedly didn’t mind the subtle nod to the Brutalist actor during her night out with Selena Gomez on February 4. A spokesperson for Negroni Caffe Bar told Page Six that the girls were in a fun and carefree mood.

Reportedly, the besties were “very sweet, giggly with each other, and having fun” at the Latin American restaurant. As for the Emilia Pérez actress, she enjoyed another cocktail named Lonely Muse and munched on some traditional food.