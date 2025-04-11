The Academy Finally Adds Stunt Design Category to Oscars But With a Catch; Find Deets HERE

The Oscars are finally adding a category to honor stunt work, something fans and filmmakers have wanted for years. On April 10, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that a new award called Achievement in Stunt Design will be introduced, but it won’t be handed out until the 100th Oscars in 2028. That ceremony will celebrate films released in 2027.

In an official statement, Academy president Janet Yang and CEO Bill Kramer said, “Since the early days of cinema, stunt design has been an important part of movies. We’re proud to honor the hard work and creativity of these artists.”

Stunt crews are responsible for many of the most thrilling scenes in film, from high-speed car chases to complex fight scenes and dangerous jumps. Until now, the Oscars had no category to recognize their efforts, even though other award shows like the Screen Actors Guild already do.

One of the biggest voices behind the push for a stunts Oscar has been John Wick director Chad Stahelski. He’s spoken many times about the need for this recognition and even met with Academy members who supported the idea. Actor Ryan Reynolds also voiced his support, especially while promoting Deadpool & Wolverine, praising his film’s stunt team.

Many believe this award is long overdue. Huge action movies like Mission: Impossible and John Wick owe much of their success to the stunt performers who make those jaw-dropping scenes possible. Fans and filmmakers alike are happy to see the Academy finally giving credit where it’s due.

However, the catch here is that the Academy will announce the full rules for the category in 2027. That includes details on who exactly can win, whether it’s the stunt coordinators, the performers, or both. It’s also unclear if movies will be judged as a whole or if only one standout stunt sequence will be submitted.

Even though we’ll have to wait a few more years, the stunt community will finally get its moment to shine at the Oscars.

