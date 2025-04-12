The Bold and the Beautiful April 11 Recap: Brooke Tries to Seduce Ridge; Carter Wants to Win Hope Back

Brooke and Luna’s plan to seduce their men fell flat in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Brooke arrived in the main office all decked up with the intent to seduce Ridge, but instead met a Taylor named roadblock. Ridge had a romantic history with Brooke, but he finally chose Taylor over her.

Now that the two women finally faced each other, there’s bound to be some drama. Taylor called out Brooke’s bold move despite knowing Ridge has been loyal to her. She made it clear that Ridge won’t be doing fittings for Brooke’s Bedroom line anymore.

Elsewhere, Daphne Rose drolled over a shirtless Carter while he was changing in the design room. However, Carter is still determined to win back Hope. He dropped some papers off in the main office, expecting to see Steffy, but was taken aback watching Brooke, reeling from her showdown with Taylor.

She confided in Carter about her broken and he could relate, given his recent breakup with Hope. He promised Brooke that she would eventually get what she wanted, and he would too. He wanted Hope back and vowed to get her. In a surprising twist, Daphne was eavesdropping on the conversation.

She is determined to keep Carter to herself and will likely plant a seed of conflict between him and Hope. Elsewhere, Luna also tried to use seduction to win over Will’s affection. She turned to her grandmother Sheila for some advice, and she was nothing less than explicit.

However, Will is still into Electra and tries to win her attention throughout the episode. What will Luna do with Electra in her way? Could she go as far as killing her? Stay tuned for more updates!