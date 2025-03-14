The Bold and the Beautiful March 14 Episode Recap: Carter Gives the Forresters Their Company Back; Find Out Why

In the March 14 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter makes things right by giving the Forresters their company back. Although Carter and Daphne Rose’s last meeting doesn’t go well, she visits him one last time to offer some advice.

"You miss him. Your best friend, no?" she says, referring to Ridge Forrester.

Daphne encourages Carter to acknowledge his pain and make amends with the Forresters. Her final push is enough for Carter to return the company to the family that had owned it for decades. Later, Daphne stops by the Forresters to inform them that she has finally awakened his conscience.

Initially, Steffy and Daphne planned to use seduction to manipulate Carter, but they later decided to exploit his guilt instead. Their plan succeeds, but Steffy realizes that Daphne has developed real feelings for Carter, and the kiss they shared meant more than just scheming.

Meanwhile, Hope vents to her mother, Brooke, about what transpired between Carter and Daphne. Hope, who is technically Carter’s girlfriend, walked in on them kissing. Brooke is shocked by the revelation—but wait until they find out Carter gave up the company!

Carter is surprised to see Ridge and Eric at his office, ready to reclaim their company. He agrees to do the right thing and return it to them. Touched by their gesture, he is moved when they ask him to take back his previous position in the company. The coup is over!

Another explosive mother-daughter confrontation takes place in this episode. Luna meets Poppy and lashes out at her for hiding the truth about Finn being her biological father. She blames her mother’s illicit affairs, drug use, and abandonment issues for her terrible childhood.

She even accuses Poppy of being responsible for the events that led to her murdering two innocent men. That’s where Poppy draws the line, insisting that the deaths of Tom and Hollis were her doing and that she alone should bear the consequences of her actions.