The Bold and the Beautiful March 26 Episode Recap: Ridge Chooses His Dream Woman; Hope and Carter End Things

Some relationships thrived, while others met their doom in the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful! Brooke tried her best to win over Ridge while Taylor watched. She lied about her intentions regarding the company takeover, claiming she assumed the CEO position only to maintain the company on Ridge’s behalf.

She attempted to remind him of the highs of their relationship, pushing the “destiny” theory in hopes of convincing Ridge to be with her.

Carter also witnessed the exchange but didn’t buy Brooke’s plea. Ridge had no choice but to choose between Brooke and Taylor. He and Brooke had a magical courtship until everything went haywire, revealing her true colors.

Meanwhile, Taylor stood by Ridge, even after the Forresters lost their company to Carter. In the end, Ridge chose Taylor over Brooke once and for all.

Across the hall, Steffy and Daphne gossiped about Daphne’s infatuation with Carter. However, Daphne remained aware of the power Hope still held over him. Their conversation was interrupted by Finn, who congratulated Steffy on reclaiming the family company.

Elsewhere, Hope and Carter had an intense discussion. While he begged for a second chance, she was convinced he had betrayed her by siding with the Forresters. She was also furious about the kiss he had shared with Daphne.

In anger, Hope hurled some harsh remarks that left Carter stunned. He realized he was no longer desirable, having lost his position and power at the Forrester company. Despite his second thoughts, he continued pleading with Hope, but she kept pushing him away.

Hope ended things for good, kicked Carter out, and sobbed after he left.

Back home, Carter tried to process everything. In a surprising twist, the voice replaying in his head wasn’t Hope’s—it was Daphne’s.

Stay tuned for more updates!