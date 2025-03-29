The Bold and the Beautiful March 28 Episode Recap: Sheila Drops Bombshell News on Deacon

Sheila dropped a bombshell on her husband in the new thrilling episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Luna was Sheila’s newfound granddaughter whom she didn’t care about until she learned of their mutual hatred against Finn’s wife, Steffy.

They both want the same thing – to throw Steffy out of Finn’s life and have him accept them as his mother and daughter. Since Sheila embraced her newfound love for Luna, they have been hanging out together at her apartment.

Luna called her grandma much to her excitement. However, Sheila had not broken the news about Luna to her husband Deacon. The duo have general chat and bond over their lives – maybe their mutual love homicide too?

When Sheila asked Luna what she wanted from her life, she had one answer: Will Spencer. Unfortunately, their heart-to-heart conversation was interrupted when Deacon walked in. But instead of facing him, Sheila asked Luna to hide in the room.

She engaged Deacon till Luna could escape the house, and once she did, Sheila spilled the beans. He was taken aback after learning that Luna was her granddaughter. She told the entire story of Finn and Poppy’s secret affair and the paternity test fiasco.

Deacon was upset with the fact that not only had he married the grandmother of a woman who killed his friends, but also that Sheila wants her back in her life. He took a stand in front of Sheila and told her to choose between him and Luna. He issued an ultimatum. It’s him or Luna. Period.