The Bold and the Beautiful March 5 Episode Recap: Hope Confronts Daphne Over Her Motives With Carter

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera featured a huge clash between Daphne and Hope. Regular watchers are aware that Hope walked in on her boyfriend Carter planting one of Daphne’s lips and was pissed. But it was more out of her fear of losing influence over Carter than her so-called love for him.

Hope is aware that Daphne is her competition for not only seeking Carter’s love but also having control over him. Two alpha females who could read others’ hidden agendas like looking in a mirror finally had a heated clash in this episode.

Before their takedown, Carter tried to console Hope and apologize for what had happened between him and Daphne. “You told me that you would look out for me, that you would have my back. That it wasn’t just empty promises and empty words and that you were different,” an emotional Hope screams at Carter.

Meanwhile, Daphne packed her bags to head back to Paris. Hope is surprised to witness Daphne’s sudden change of heart, which prompts her to ask if she’s leaving the town because she fell in love with Carter.

Did Daphne fall for Carter, or is she simply feeling guilty for plotting against him along with Steffy and Ridge? The drama will hopefully unfold in the next episode. Elsewhere, Steffy decided not to leave her husband Finn after finding out that Luna has been his biological daughter all this time.

Despite Taylor’s attempts to make Steffy leave Finn for good, the latter is determined to give their marriage another shot. Stay tuned for more updates!