The Bold and the Beautiful March 7 Episode Recap: Steffy Lashes Out at Luna and Hope Pressures Carter to Send Daphne Back

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful was packed with high-stakes drama! A much-awaited confrontation between Steffy and Luna finally unfolded. The last time this pair had a one-on-one interaction was when Luna trapped Steffy in a cage and almost killed her. But, thanks to Finn’s heroic rescue, she survived.

This time, the situation is different. Not only did Finn reveal that Luna has been his biological daughter all this time — a fact he recently learned himself — but she also escaped prison and is a roaming liability to Steffy.

Steffy started spiraling after learning one bombshell secret after another. Finn told her he shared an “intense” moment with his daughter Luna after telling her the truth, and she even wept.

Advertisement

But Steffy couldn’t hold back her stark remark and blurted out, “As intense as killing two men and locking me in a cage? I cried, too. I thought I was going to die.” After bursting into tears, she gathers herself to head to Bill’s mansion to confront Luna.

“You are not going to get away with this! You killed two men. You drugged me and left me to die!” Steffy yells at Luna. The latter tried to pull up excuses, but Steffy refused to hear her out. Meanwhile, Finn flashes back to the hug he shared with Luna. Would Finn have to choose between Steffy and Luna in the future?

Advertisement

Another high point of the episode is the continued confrontation between Hope and Daphne from the last episode. Hope makes one thing “crystal clear” to Daphne: She needs to stay as far away from Carter as possible. Stay tuned for more updates!