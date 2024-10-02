Snoop Dogg remembered his late mother after he felt her presence on The Voice! Snoop stated that his late mother encouraged him to use his one Coach Replay button on 61-year-old Gail Bliss in the episode of the singing competition series.

Gail Bliss, 61, sang a passionate rendition of the SteelDrivers song If It Hadn't Been for Love, and following it, Snoop said, "The spirit of my mother is in you right now."

The rapper continued, "My mother's sister's name was Gail, which was one of my favorite aunties. However, this year they included the Coach's Replay, which means that if I were to press this button right now, you would be on my team."

Then Snoop pressed the red button, causing Bliss, the oldest competitor to date, to burst into tears and begin jumping up and down.

The Young, Wild & Free singer's mom passed away in October 2021 from an undisclosed disease. Dogg's mother was 70 years old. Following his mother's passing, the grieving son honored her memory with several Instagram posts. "My mother's spirit is all in you right now," Snoop told her as he gave her a firm hug.

Snoop cried during last week's season premiere when coach Reba McEntire used her button for contestant Kendall Eugene. In response to host Carson Daly's question about what his mother had said to him at that very moment, Snoop stated, "You need this woman on your team. You need some wisdom."

Advertisement

The oldest contender of the season, Bliss, jumped with excitement and was happy. She stated in her introduction that she is a South Carolina native who has worked as a flight attendant for many years and is a professional singer. She has always wanted to try out for The Voice and mentioned it was on her bucket list.

The Voice broadcasts on NBC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. The show is available to stream on Peacock the following day.

ALSO READ: 'Age Difference Played A Factor, But…': Source Explains Reason Behind Mark Estes And Kristin Cavallari's Breakup After Seven Months Of Dating