The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Victor's Plan Expose Jordan, and How Far Will Victoria Go to Protect Claire?

On Wednesday, January 22, The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will be working on a new plan that could put several characters at risk.

Victor, known for his ability to handle business with precision, will be focusing his attention on a new target. While it is unclear whether he’s after Ian Ward (Ray Wise), Jordan (Colleen Zenk), or even both, it seems Jordan will be the first on his list.

Victor’s suspicion about Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) will prompt him to investigate further. He will overhear part of a conversation between Nikki, Claire Newman (Hayley Erin), and Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle).

This will lead him to suspect that Jordan is the kidnapper seen in the security footage, a discovery that could put Jordan in a dangerous position. Victor will take action, backing Jordan into a tight corner by the end of the week.

As Victor sharpens his focus on Jordan, Victoria will be preoccupied with the safety of her daughter, Claire. The plan to confront Jordan and expose the danger she poses will continue to put Claire in harm's way.

Since Claire will be meeting with Jordan alone, Victoria’s concerns will only grow. She will share her fears with Nikki and express a bad feeling about Claire's involvement with Jordan.

Victoria’s terror will increase as she realizes that Claire is willingly putting herself in a vulnerable position. While Victoria struggles with her worry, she knows that her daughter’s safety must come first. Expect Victoria to take a more protective stance and potentially take matters into her own hands if she feels Claire is in too deep.

Sharon Newman (Sharon Case) will continue to face challenges in her bid for freedom. Trapped in the sewer and struggling with the effects of PCP, which she unknowingly ingested from a drugged water bottle left by Jordan, Sharon’s situation becomes more perilous.

Despite the hallucinations and confusion caused by the drug, Sharon will not give up. Her will to escape will push her to regain consciousness and continue her efforts to flee.

As Sharon pushes through the effects of the drug, she will remain determined to make her escape. However, with Jordan potentially returning to disrupt her progress, Sharon’s attempts could soon become even more difficult. The tension in her story will continue to rise as she fights against the odds to regain control of her fate.

Meanwhile, Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) will not sit idly by as Sharon remains missing. Determined to find her, Nick will do whatever it takes to bring her home safely.

His efforts to track her down will intensify, and his heroic moves will become a central part of the storyline. Nick’s determination could lead him to unexpected places as he navigates the danger surrounding Sharon and her mysterious disappearance.

