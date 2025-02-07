Throwback: When American Pie Star Tara Reid Fired Backs at Trolls For Body Shaming: 'I’ve Never Felt So...'

Tara Reid has learned to have a “thick skin” to negative comments after being subjected to years of scrutiny. The actress who famously appeared in the American Pie film series became a household name for playing Vicky Lathum. Becoming an IT girl of Hollywood at the tender of 22, seemed like a fairytale come true.

Speaking to People magazine, Reid admitted that she celebrated her fame by adopting a wild lifestyle of partying. She quickly became a sex symbol for her on-screen roles but it wasn’t without some scrutiny. Her bold choice of projects stirred controversies which completely overshadowed her success as an actress.

A few years after appearing in the American Pie film series, Reid checked into rehab for alcohol addiction. “[I had] done enough [partying] for a lifetime,” she told the outlet about her 2008 stint. Her next project was the Fox reality quasi-military training TV show Special Forces.

Despite securing a decent role, Reid was bashed for her appearance. She recalled people calling her old, ugly, and other “sh*t” on social media. Now that she has made herself immune to negative comments, the actress was flooded with love and support from her newfound followers on social media platforms.

“I’m fine with my body. It’s just no one else does,” she said referring to the internet trolls. Special Forces showrunner Becky Clarke spoke about Reid saying she represents the highs and lows that everybody went through at some point in their lives.

Clarke added that the actress managed to have an impact on followers with her story which made them want to connect with her because it was “real.” Proudly praising her former collaborator, she pointed out how Reid proved that there’s more to her than tabloid tales that stirred controversy decades ago.