‘Time To Grow Up’: Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Teases THIS About His Character’s Future In The Show

Yellowstone actor Cole Hauser who plays Rip Wheeler spoke to Screen Rant about the possibilities of his character, a loyal member of the Dutton family Ranch. His prominence in the show has been proven repeatedly whether it is the Montana ranch or his strong relationship with Beth Dutton.

After Kevin Costner left the show before Yellowstone season 5, part B filming was concluded, Wheeler might have to take different roles on the range. The actor told the outlet that his character will evolve in the second half of season 5 — he’ll be the foreman over the family's

ranch. “Yeah, ultimately, it's time to grow up,” he told the outlet.

Hauser explained that his character had already laid the foundation for the ranch’s functioning including the “intricacies of the bunkhouse and dealing with certain things.” So his character has done everything he could in that position which calls for a change or improvement.

In the second half of season 5, he’ll not only be a support to Beth but also a helping hand in improving and keeping the ranch functioning, something the Dutton family patriarch John (Costner) used to look after.

The Bodyguard actor’s sudden exit in the middle of season 5 filming was a shocker. Reportedly, the reasons were creative and salary disputes along with scheduling issues. However, during an interview with PEOPLE, Costner expressed his “disappointment” over the narrative and said he left the show because "the scripts weren't there."

According to him, there was a long pause in the filming schedule which led to the decision. Although he admitted that the series is “beloved” to him, we won’t be reprising his role in the future seasons.

However, one of the directors Christina Voros told The Hollywood Reporter that his character will remain integral in the story despite his absence. “His presence is integral. John Dutton is still central," she told the outlet.

Yellowstone seasons are available to stream on Netflix.