Did Tom Holland And Zendaya Get Matching Tattoos Ahead Of Their Engagement? Insider Spills The Beans

Zendaya and Tom Holland sparked excitement amongst their fans as the couple got engaged, and the actress gracefully flaunted her ring on the Golden Globes red carpet. Amid the engagement news, a source revealed to People Magazine that the couple got matching tattoos before Holland popped the big question to the Challengers actress.

According to the tattoo artist who personalized the designs for the Spider-Man co-stars, it revealed that the Uncharted actor and Zendaya got each other’s initials inked on their parts of the body.

In conversation with the media portal, Lily Jarnryd, the tattoo artist, revealed, "They were lovely to meet, and it was a lot of fun!" As per the source, Zendaya got a little “t” ink underneath her armpit, and the Marvel star got a "z" written discreetly above his ribcage.

Opening up about the proposal, an insider shared that the duo is madly in love with one another. "He's always been crazy about her. He always knew she was the one. They have something very special,” the source said.

The insider further mentioned, "Tom's always had this sweet way of letting the world know that Zendaya is his. Now, it's official—she really is!"

The Euphoria star and Holland began dating in 2021 but have mostly kept their relationship out of the spotlight. The couple would often share pictures with each other on social media platforms on occasions like birthdays and special events.

Meanwhile, Zendaya and Tom Holland are set to share the screen again in the Christopher Nolan-helmed The Odyssey.

