Will Gwyneth Paltrow Star in Meghan Markle's Netflix Show? Actress Details Friendship Status After Burying Hatchet

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that she and Meghan Markle have a growing friendship, even though they haven’t spent much time together in person yet. Speaking to PEOPLE at the Mindvalley Manifesting Summit in Los Angeles on May 17, Paltrow said, “We have a text friendship so far. I've been traveling quite a bit.”

The actress and Goop founder also addressed online rumors about alleged tension between her and Meghan. “I don't like that, when people try to pit women against each other,” she said.

Gwyneth Paltrow mentioned that she supports Meghan’s efforts, particularly her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. She told Vanity Fair in March that she believes another woman is never competition and that everyone deserves a chance to pursue what they want to try.

When asked if she would appear on season 2 of Meghan’s Netflix show With Love, Meghan, Paltrow responded with interest. “Sure! Why not? You never know. I don't bake that well, but I can always try,” she told PEOPLE.

The lifestyle show showcases Meghan’s cooking and gardening activities. Paltrow, who has her own successful wellness brand, Goop, sees no competition between their similar ventures. “I was raised to see other women as friends, not foes,” she said.

Rumors of a feud between the two women circulated on social media, but Paltrow shut them down during an Instagram Q&A. When asked if she understood the supposed drama, she replied, “I genuinely do not understand this at all, whatsoever.”

In a light moment, Meghan Markle even appeared on camera during the same Instagram Story, signaling that she was equally confused about the so-called beef. The moment made it clear that their relationship is friendly, not competitive.

Both Paltrow and Meghan live in Montecito, California, which Paltrow described as a peaceful place that feels like a small town. She said that the area is serene and full of natural beauty. Paltrow, who once studied at UC Santa Barbara, shared that she had always dreamed of living there because of its calm atmosphere and connection to nature.

