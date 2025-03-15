Wendy Williams' Guardianship Controversy: #FreeWendy Gains Momentum Amid Her Interview With The View; DEETS

Wendy Williams recently made a surprising appearance on The View, speaking with the hosts and filling her fans with confidence that she is doing well personally. Following her March 14 interview, many social media users took to various platforms to express their thoughts online.

Die-hard fans of Wendy Williams remarked that the talk show host looked and sounded “fine,” also mentioning that they felt Williams no longer needs the controversial guardianship.

Taking to X, one fan wrote that the media personality sounded normal, adding, “NO person should have their human rights confiscated in the name of ‘protecting money’—not Britney [Spears], not Wendy, not Mickey Rooney. #FreeWendy.”

The #FreeWendy movement soon gained momentum as others joined the discussion.

A user by the handle Mikkey wrote, “The #WendyWilliams interview was absolutely flawless! She sounded incredible and stayed right on point the entire time. #FreeWendy now!”

A few others even called for an investigation into Wendy Williams' case, questioning her guardianship and exclaiming, “Something nefarious must be going on.”

Another X user took to social media and stated that the highly acclaimed host is not even in a position to use her hard-earned money to hire a lawyer to help her fight and get out of the long-standing guardianship.

The same user also encouraged those reading the post to donate to a GoFundMe campaign, which had been created by Wendy Williams' niece in the past.

Even the hosts of The View believed that Wendy Williams sounded fine, with Joy Behar adding, “Wendy, you have a lot of support in this audience and from us. We hope that you’re doing better—you sound really good to us.”

Following the co-host’s words, Wendy Williams appeared happy and stated that she sounded like herself and was grateful to speak to the world again.

It was previously reported that Wendy Williams had excelled in her psychological tests. However, a source told Page Six that the highly acclaimed personality still needed to undergo a few more evaluations.