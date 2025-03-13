Wendy Williams' Brother Advocates for His Sister to Be Let 'Out' Amid Guardianship Battle, Claiming She Is 'in Great Shape'

Wendy Williams' brother, Tommy Williams, has come out to reassure her fans that the ex-talk show host is good despite continuing court and personal dramas. He opened up about Wendy's health, who is 60 years old, pointing out that she's tougher than headlines have portrayed in recent times.

"She is in great shape mentally and physically," Tommy said to Us Weekly on March 12. He added, "Let her out."

Wendy is still under court-ordered guardianship, staying in an assisted living facility in New York City since 2022 after her 2024 frontotemporal dementia diagnosis. Although she has spoken publicly about criticizing her circumstances — even calling the facility a "prison" recently, her brother maintained that she's getting by.

Wendy has been taking some steps to take back control of her life in recent months. She fired her court-appointed lawyer while also filing to have her guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, removed. This was mere weeks after she publicly cried out for "help" via a note given to paparazzi, leading police to make a wellness check. Wendy was then taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, which she then described as passing "with flying colors."

Tommy told the outlet, "Now she has some direction and understanding of her functional abilities and cognizant abilities. It’s a win for Wendy, a big one. And she did it herself. It also shows she is fluid with her thoughts and actions.”

Advertisement

"She is letting the public know it is unfair, it is unjust," Ginalia Monterrosa, a friend of Wendy, told the outlet, adding, "She doesn’t need to be in a guardianship. She is not incapacitated. She will continue to voice her opinion."

Days following the assessment, Wendy Williams was seen in good spirits, eating at an eatery in New York City as per Page Six. While the court fight for her guardianship rages on, Wendy's brother continues to speak out, claiming she's stronger than people know — and ready to take back her life.