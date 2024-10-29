What Was Matthew Perry's 'Dying Wish'? Late Actor's Father Reveals in a Heartfelt Interview

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death and drug abuse.

Matthew Perry's family remembers his last moments amid his first death anniversary. Speaking to PEOPLE, the late Friends star’s father, Keith Morrison, revealed that he had been close to his son over the years.

“There were several times when the doctor would come to us and say, ‘He's not going to survive the night, not going to survive the week,’ or ‘He's close to death, get ready for that possibility,’” Morrison recalled.

He recalled that over the years, Perry’s family had to prepare themselves for the possibility of his death on multiple occasions. “And it was only heroic efforts by doctors that kept him alive a couple of times,” he recalled.

Perry passed away on October 28, 2023, at 54. The reason for his death was previously assumed to be an accidental drowning, but after further investigation and autopsy report analysis, it was concluded that he died due to the “acute effects of Ketamine,” a hallucinogenic drug.

The actor’s step-dad revealed that his dying wish “Was to be remembered for helping other people, more than his famousness for Friends,” referring to the hit sitcom he was memorably a part of and earned several accolades for his portrayal of the sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing.

Morrison, who is married to Matthew’s mom Suzanne Morrison had noticed a change in the actor’s behavior days leading up to his death. Morrison claimed that his son seemed “at peace” and reached out to his family intending to reconnect.

“He hadn't been the sort of person who'd call up and say, ‘Gosh, I love you. I miss you.’ But he was doing that all the time,” Morrison recalled. He further explains that it could’ve been a premonition or an acceptance of the inevitable that prompted this epiphany in Perry.

In another interview with Today, the late actor’s mother, Caitlin Morrison, resonated with Keith’s emotions that Perry became surprisingly affectionate a few weeks before his death. She recalled Perry showing her his new houses and telling her he loved her.

“It was almost as though it was a premonition of something,” she told the outlet. If only she’d known it was the last deep conversation she’d have with Perry. Meanwhile, Keith added that getting a call about a loved one’s death from overdose is heartbreaking.

“It tears you apart,” he said. “Matthew's mother will never be the same. And every day, every minute, he's on her mind. He's on my mind. He's on all of our minds,” Keith added.