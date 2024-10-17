What Was the Cause of Liam Payne's Death? Buenos Aires Public Emergency Medics Reveal Reason Behind His Demise

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death

Liam Payne’s death may have been caused by his broken skull after he fell from a third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina. Alberto Crescenti, the head of SAME, Buenos Aires' public emergency medical services system, spoke to TN, a local news channel, about Payne’s “serious injuries” from his fall.

According to his statement, translated from Spanish, the medical team saw that the singer had fractured his skull's base. Crescenti revealed that SAME was alerted about the incident of a “person who was in the internal patio of the CasaSur hotel” around 5 pm on Wednesday. However, by the time the medical team arrived, the person — later identified as the One Direction alum — was already dead.

"He had injuries incompatible with life as a result of his fall," Crescenti continued to TN, adding, "There was no way to do anything," the statement added. According to Crescenti, Payne fell from the hotel’s third-floor interior patio, noting that the distance of the fall could have been between 13-14 meters.

An autopsy is being conducted to get detailed information about the issues that may have contributed to his death besides the physical injuries. In the transcript of the call from 911 to first responders, retrieved by NBC News, a person informed them that a “guest” who may have been under the influence of alcohol and drugs was damaging the hotel room.

"We have a guest who is overindulged in drugs and alcohol and ... Well, when he is conscious he breaks, he is breaking the whole room,” the anonymous person said as per the call transcript. In an extended audio obtained by Telemundo and NBC News, the person claimed that the “guest,” presumed to be under the influence, could harm himself.

"The guest is in a room that has a balcony and, well, we are a little afraid that he might do something life-threatening," the statement added. On October 16, the Strip That Down hitmaker was pronounced dead.

Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son Bear Grey whom he shared with ex-girlfriend Cheryl, a former band member of the pop group Girls Aloud.