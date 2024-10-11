Who Is Lupita Nyong'o Dating? Actress Says She’s ‘Lucky’ To Be In A Romantic Relationship Again

In an interview with Harper Bazaar UK published on Wednesday, October 9, Lupita Nyong'o opened up about her relationship status. The actress might not be in a conventional human relationship but called herself “lucky” for being in one with her beloved cat. Nyong'o who last dated Joshua Jackson proclaimed herself single as she espoused her love for her cat, Yoyo.

“My love for my cat is singular. If I'm ever so lucky to be in a romantic relationship again, it'll be because of him,” she told the outlet. The Emmy-winning actress was ready to bolt the doors to her heart but it was Yoyo who ensured a small channel was open. She adopted her cat after announcing her breakup with Selema Masekela in October 2023.

Around the same time, she was rumored to be dating Jackson after spending time together at a concert in Los Angeles. The latter had also split from his wife Jodie Turner-Smith at that time over “irreconcilable differences.” The rumored lovebirds were spotted being cozy together on multiple occasions since the speculation first arose.

They seemingly spent a PDA-filled weekend together in Mexico in March and celebrated Nyong'o’s birthday. However, it turned out to be a short-lived romance. The speculations of their split peaked after the Fringe actor was spotted spending time with model Nastassja Roberts in New York City in September.

The actress made no direct or indirect comment about her fling with Jackson but she spoke about her break up with musician and sports broadcaster Masekela. “You go through a lot of like, ‘Why? What were the signs? Why didn't I see them? And if I did, why didn’t I act on them?’ " she told the outlet.

Nyong'o explained that while reflecting on a relationship, the apprehensions she chose to ignore come hounding back at her. Like, “ ‘Why did I ignore it?’” But beating oneself over a failed relationship that takes two people can be toxic because the past can’t be mended. At the same time, it’s an “opportunity to learn about yourself,” Nyong'o added.

When she announced her break up with Masekela she simply wanted to be honest with the world because it’s hard enough to go through a break-up privately. "When the world has an image of you in relation to someone else, it prolongs the healing process because the memory is emblazoned in the public domain,” she explained.