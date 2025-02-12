Who Won Jeopardy! Tonight, February 11, 2025? Find Out
With a commanding performance in Double Jeopardy, Neilesh cements his place at the top, defeating Adriana Harmeyer and Isaac Hirsch.
The Jeopardy! episode on February 11, 2025, delivered yet another thrilling match in the Tournament of Champions Finals. Returning contestants Neilesh Vinjamuri, Adriana Harmeyer, and Isaac Hirsch faced off in a high-stakes battle for supremacy. With his strategic gameplay and a strong lead heading into Final Jeopardy, Neilesh claimed his second consecutive win, solidifying his momentum in the competition.
Jeopardy Round
The game opened with an exciting mix of categories, including pop culture, history, and specialized trivia. Adriana started strong, excelling in Let Me Tell You A Story and 20th Century Notables, while Neilesh and Isaac kept up the pace.
- Adriana found the Daily Double early, boosting her score to $7,200.
- Neilesh stayed competitive with $4,800.
- Isaac struggled, finishing the round at - $400.
Double Jeopardy Round
Neilesh took control of the game in Double Jeopardy, strategically wagering all his earnings on a crucial Daily Double, skyrocketing to a massive $30,000. Adriana remained a strong contender, but Isaac faltered after losing on another Daily Double.
Scores after Double Jeopardy:
- Neilesh: $30,000 (20 correct, 1 incorrect)
- Adriana: $14,000 (20 correct, 1 incorrect)
- Isaac: $1,600 (14 correct, 5 incorrect)
Final Jeopardy Round
The final clue fell under the category Contemporary Authors:
"Asked by a student about the Loch Ness Monster, she said a time portal below could allow a prehistoric creature to pass through."
The correct response: "Who is Diana Gabaldon?"
- Neilesh and Adriana answered correctly, but Neilesh, holding a commanding lead, wagered nothing and secured the win with $30,000.
- Isaac answered incorrectly ("Who is The Outlander Lady?"), dropping his score to $1,300.
With his second Tournament of Champions victory, Neilesh Vinjamuri continues to dominate the competition. His ability to find and capitalize on Daily Doubles has given him a strategic edge, keeping him ahead of his challengers. While Adriana put up a strong fight, and Isaac showed moments of brilliance, Neilesh’s consistent gameplay secured him another well-earned win. As the tournament heats up, fans eagerly await the next episode to see who will rise to the challenge.