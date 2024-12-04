Why Was Judge Mathis Sued By A City Worker? Find Out

Judge Greg Mathis is facing severe allegations from a city worker which occurred when a dump truck blocked the TV personality’s way that followed a heated confrontation, according to a lawsuit, reported by TMZ.

In the documents obtained by the publication, a person named Ricardo Acosta alleged that he was doing his job with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power in July 2023, working outside of the Judge’s house when he allegedly began swearing at him.

The city worker claimed that the TV personality was pulling his vehicle out of his garage and then stepped out of it and began yelling at the plaintiff, saying, “Move the f***ng truck out of the way."

Acosta alleged that the Judge stood behind the truck at that point and the city worker told Mathis to move from there, for safety reasons because, he was concerned that when the truck would be put into gear, it would probably move back as it was parked on an incline.

The city worker claimed that the TV judge said to him that he did not “give a f***” and to run over him and witness what happens to him. Acosta then claims that Mathis told him that he had something for him and then went to his house and came back with a gun.

Acosta alleged in the filing that Mathis brandished the weapon and said that he would, “bust a cap ... you wanna f**k with me." The plaintiff further mentioned that the TV personality sat in his car and then drove off but not before threatening once again to “bust a cap.”

Advertisement

The city worker is reportedly suing him for intensional infliction of emotional distress, and assault and he is going after the Mathis for the damages.

Last year in July, TMZ published a report where sources revealed to them that an LADWP employee complained to the police, that accused Mathis of threatening to work with a weapon after an intense confrontation.

ALSO READ: ‘I Still Remember...’: Ryan Reynolds Has An Adorable Wish For His Mom As She Turns 80; Read Here