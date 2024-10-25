Why Was Lil Durk Arrested? Rapper Allegedly Found to be Part of a Sinister Scheme; Here's Everything We Know So Far

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death and violence

Lil Durk has been taken into custody in Florida on charges related to murder-for-hire, according to TMZ. The report states that Durk, along with members of the Chicago-based OTF crew, faces accusations of the murder of rapper Quando Rondo’s cousin. It’s said that U.S. Marshals apprehended Durk, and he was booked into Broward County Jail on October 24.

Although authorities have not disclosed details of his arrest, the rapper’s lawyers Brian Bieber and Alek Ubieta confirmed that he was busted by the Marshals. Moreover, they confirmed that the hip-hop star is set to make his appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, FL on October 25.

In June 2021, the rapper’s brother Dontay ‘DThang’ Banks Jr was shot to death in a shooting outside of a Chicago nightclub. Later, the Feds busted 5 OTF members in connection to the alleged shooting on the charges of conspiring to commit murder-for-hire. According to the Feds, the crime was committed in retaliation for rapper King Von's death in Atlanta four years ago.

In November 2020, King Von was shot and killed by Quando associate Lul Timm in the aftermath of an altercation. The latter was charged with murder but the case was later dismissed.

This isn't the first time Lil Durk has been embroidered in legal issues. He has faced five felony charges over his alleged connection to a February 2019 shooting. In 2019 he was charged with multiple felonies including criminal attempt to commit murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and gang activity.

Advertisement

The musician's attorney, Manny Arora, told FOX 5 Atlanta that they decided that “Mr. Banks was involved since some of the people he affiliated were involved in the shooting. We strongly denied that." After reviewing the facts, although cause against the arrested defendants was identified, they decided “not to prosecute."

Lil Durk has had a remarkable career and has delivered hits like Laugh Now Cry Later featuring Drake, a J Cole featurette All My Life, and The Bigger Picture, to name a few.