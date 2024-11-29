Wicked Star Backs Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson In Theater Etiquette Debate

Theater etiquette has become a hot topic since the release of Wicked in cinemas. The debate gained momentum after Dwayne Johnson shared his views, and now Wicked star Cynthia Erivo has joined the conversation.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently shared his support for audiences singing along during musical movie screenings, including Wicked. Speaking at the UK premiere of Moana 2, Johnson encouraged moviegoers to enjoy themselves and join in with the music.

“If you love music, that’s the fun part,” he said. Johnson believes that paying for a ticket to a musical should come with the freedom to fully immerse in the experience, including singing along. He added, “Sing! You’ve paid your hard-earned money for a ticket, and you’re at a musical, and you’re into it. Sing.” His comments sparked more conversation on theater etiquette.

During an interview at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Erivo supported Johnson’s comments, showing her approval of audiences singing along during screenings as per TV Line.

Cynthia Erivo shared her perspective on the ongoing debate, saying she fully supports fans who sing along to Wicked. In her interview, Erivo showed excitement about audience participation. “Good! I’m OK with it. We’ve spent this long singing it ourselves; it’s time for everyone else to join in,” Erivo said (via TVLine).

Advertisement

Her comments align with those of her co-star Ariana Grande, who has also previously shown support for fans showing their joy through singing during the movie. Both stars have stated that as long as it brings happiness, they see no harm in audiences joining in with the iconic songs.

Despite the stars' endorsements, many theaters are asking audiences to refrain from singing along. AMC Theatres has taken proactive measures, displaying silence reminders to customers. Signs at theater entrances and themed ads before screenings warn moviegoers not to disrupt others' experiences.

Ryan Noonan, a spokesperson for AMC, explained the reasoning behind the warnings. “The Wicked preshow spot incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show,” he said.

Theaters are concerned about potential conflicts between those who want to sing and those who prefer a quiet experience. The popularity of Wicked songs on social media has played a role in encouraging audience participation.

Advertisement

On TikTok, tracks like Defying Gravity and Popular have become viral hits, sparking trends that encourage fans to sing along. While some enjoy this enthusiastic participation, others see it as disruptive.

Critics and fans alike have voiced their concerns about singing during screenings. One user on X wrote, “To the insufferable singers ruining everyone’s Wicked experience from day one: You wouldn’t sing in the theater; why are you singing in the cinema?”

Chicago Sun-Times critic Richard Roeper also weighed in, suggesting that fans who want to sing should wait for the film to hit streaming platforms. “They’re paying to hear Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, not you,” Roeper commented.

To balance the excitement and concerns, theaters are planning sing-along screenings of Wicked. Starting December 25th, approximately 1,000 theaters across North America will host special sing-along events. These screenings aim to create a space where fans can enjoy singing without disrupting others who prefer a traditional movie experience.

Advertisement

For now, Wicked continues to play in theaters worldwide, with audiences divided on the issue. The musical has sparked discussions, showing how deeply fans connect with its iconic songs and story.

Part 2 of the film is set to release on November 21, 2025. Whether in silence or in song, fans are flocking to theaters to experience the magic of Wicked.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Steps Out in Style for Thanksgiving Lunch with Friends While Ben Affleck Spends Time With Ex Jennifer Garner And Kids