Will James Gunn Return to Direct New Film for ‘Super Family’ Amid Superman Success? Here’s What We Know

James Gunn will reportedly take the director’s chair again. Following the success of Superman, the producer of Warner Bros. Studios, David Zaslav, revealed that the DC co-head will take on the roles of writer and filmmaker for the new installment of the “super-family.”

Previously, Gunn revealed during his press tour for the recently released movie that he is working on Superman’s stand-alone sequel, which will feature David Corenswet reprising his role as the beloved superhero.

In a response to one of the fans’ questions, the DC boss also went on to share, “Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!” He continued to state, “This is the same movie. Superman has a major role. It’s not Superman 2.”

Upcoming DC projects

While the details about the upcoming Superman film have been kept under wraps, DC has many other projects in the pipeline. James Gunn is currently focusing on season 2 of Peacemaker. Moreover, the studio is soon to release Super Girl, after the poster for the film was dropped on social media. Additionally, Clayface is also scheduled to begin filming by the end of this year.

In conversation with CBS Mornings, Gunn shared, “‘Clayface’ is a totally different thing. Although it’s in the same universe, it’s a complete horror film, and that’s one of the things we want to do.”

He added, “There’s not a company style. It’s not like every movie is gonna be like ‘Superman.’ The artists and the directors, and the writers who create each one will bring their own sense to it. … We don’t want people being bored.”

The Batman: Part II is also in the works at the studios. While Gunn is supervising the project, he revealed that the Robert Pattinson starrer will be released under the banner of Elseworlds and not under the DC Studios.

As for Superman, the movie was quite loved by the audience. The fans enjoyed the chemistry between David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, who portrayed the roles of the Man of Steel and Lois Lane, respectively.

Meanwhile, further details on the upcoming DC projects will be rolled out soon.

