Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Coachella Appearance Amid Kanye West Drama? Fans Find Hints

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might make an appearance at Coachella amid the Kanye West controversy. The duo were in the news last week after the rapper took to his X account to share derogatory and sexually explicit comments about the musician.

While the sources revealed that the comments about his girlfriend made the NFL star extremely furious, they have been avoiding the limelight to be with each other. However, the fans of the couple caught up on the hints that the Bad Karma singer and Kelce might attend the music festival this year as well.

One of the fans took to their X account to share the pictures of the couple, announcing that they were spotted in and around the venue where the music festival is being held.

No confirmation of the duo attending Coachella has been rolled out yet. Meanwhile, the fans gushed over the duo’s past moments at the event, which were filled with PDAs and a lot of hand-holding. Swift and Kelce were spotted supporting their good friend Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers and Ice Spice.

As for the duo’s low probability of attending this year’s Coachella, a source close to the couple revealed to Page Six that the duo have been keeping a low profile since the musician’s hit Eras Tour, which ended in December 2024, and Kelce’s team making it to the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, an insider revealed that the couple is enjoying their quiet time together, and it is “such a nice escape for them to finally be able to stay out of the limelight for a bit.”

Despite the reports, fans look forward to Taylor Swift’s surprise appearance on the Coachella stage. Post Malone, who worked with the pop icon on her latest album’s Fortnight track, is set to perform at the music event, and considering that the duo have never performed their track live together, Coachella seems to be the perfect platform.

