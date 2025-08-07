Sana says there’s valid reason why J-Hope is successful, reacts to BTS and TWICE talking informally to each other

Sana's Fridge Interview became a holy grail for 3rd generation K-pop fans as TWICE member Sana interacted with many fellow singers, and one that got the most attention was the episode with BTS member J-Hope. As a part of his solo promotions, the older star got to share the contents of his fridge with the world and the two were able to create a lot of interesting moments including one where the MONA LISA singer got the chair stuck on his ‘wings’ and according to Sana’s recent comments, was followed by her falling down. But the production team decided to edit out her embarrassing moment, saving her face in front of the viewers.

Sana credits J-Hope’s success to his good nature

For the last episode of the second season of Sana's Fridge Interview, the TWICE member recalled some highlights. Praising her interaction with the BTS member, Sana shared that it was the first time she was able to speak to J-Hope personally. “He’s just such a nice person that I thought, ‘Ah, success really does come to people for a reason.’ He was so gentle and calm,” she said, adding a thumbs-up at the end.

Reading a comment from her viewer, “I’m watching BTS and TWICE casually chatting in 2025”, she understood what a rare sight that was. Agreeing with it she recalled their early days as K-pop stars, “Back in the day, we barely even had time to greet each other. There was no chance to actually talk.“ Reacting to the ‘informal talk’ portion of the comment, she added that there was no way they could do that as senior-junior teams back then. But things had changed now, “We’re meeting up and talking about old times, cooking and sharing meals.” She wondered if not for her show, they would have ever done this.

Two leading groups in the K-pop world, fans have positively reacted to their interactions and are looking forward to more!

