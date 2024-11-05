HYBE CFO says BTS discussing group activities starting 2026; claims company's dependency on septet's sales will reduce

During HYBE’s third-quarter earnings call on November 5, CFO Lee Kyung Joon discussed BTS’ future group activities and revealed that discussions are underway with the members regarding a potential return in 2026. Although BTS is expected to bring substantial revenue upon their reunion, Lee Kyung Joon emphasized that HYBE’s reliance on BTS' contributions would be significantly lower compared to previous years.

This strategy aligns with HYBE’s goal of expanding its revenue model by nurturing new talent and diversifying income streams, thereby reducing the group's impact on the company's overall financial health.

The conference call reported HYBE’s third-quarter financials, revealing 528 billion KRW (approximately 384 million USD) in sales and 54.2 billion KRW (39.4 million USD) in operating profit. While the figures represented a 1.9% decrease in sales and a 25.4% dip in operating profit compared to the previous year, HYBE leaders expressed optimism. CEO Lee Jae Sang thanked shareholders and highlighted the achievements of the company's artists and employees amid a challenging economic landscape.

HYBE has been strategically working toward a more balanced revenue structure. Over the past few years, it has expanded its artist roster beyond BTS, nurturing groups like SEVENTEEN, TXT, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and more while establishing an ambitious international presence with HYBE America.

The company is also exploring business models outside traditional music, including NFTs, gaming, and webtoons, to strengthen its revenue mix. CFO Lee Kyung Joon pointed out that this growth in diversified areas would gradually lessen the dependency on BTS as they resume activities, potentially transforming HYBE’s revenue landscape.

Advertisement

The much-anticipated return of BTS members has stirred excitement among fans and industry watchers alike as RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook have already completed 60% of their mandatory military service, setting a hopeful tone for a full BTS reunion as early as June 2025. The members' service milestones are closely followed by global fans who await their comeback and the new artistic directions it may take.

With 2026 as a projected goal for BTS’s group activities, fans can look forward to a new chapter for BTS, while HYBE anticipates steady growth through its expanding artist lineup and innovative ventures.

ALSO READ: BTS' RM, V, Jimin and Jungkook officially complete 60 percent of military service ahead of group reunion in June 2025