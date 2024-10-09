HYBE reacts to outcry over BTS’ Jungkook missing Superbowl Halftime show appearance: ‘Nothing to say’

BTS’ management label, HYBE, has finally shared a response amidst the outrage over Jungkook’s absence from the highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show. On October 7, reports surfaced that Jungkook had been invited to perform alongside Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show, but his military enlistment in December last year made it impossible for him to take the stage. This news sparked a wave of disappointment among ARMY, the global fandom, who were eager to see Jungkook become the first K-pop artist to perform at the iconic event.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has a storied history, attracting the biggest names in music since its inception in 1967. Artists like Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, and Rihanna have graced this symbolic stage, making it a coveted platform for performers. With no K-pop artist having performed at the Super Bowl before, Jungkook’s potential appearance was seen as a monumental opportunity to elevate K-pop on a global scale. Many fans expressed their frustration on social media, trending the hashtag 'Jungkook_탈하이브 (Jungkook leave HYBE)' in reference to their discontent with HYBE’s management decisions.

Despite the outcry, HYBE's response to the situation was notably brief: “We have nothing to say.” This lack of acknowledgment has only intensified fans' disappointment, as they believe the agency mismanaged Jungkook's enlistment timing. Cultural critic Kim Heon Sik commented on the situation, stating, “The cancellation of Jungkook’s Super Bowl halftime performance was the result of HYBE overlooking the importance of this stage. I feel deep regret for the management of the artist.”

Jungkook's accomplishments on the global platform have been remarkable, including his solo album GOLDEN, which achieved significant milestones on the Billboard charts. Moreover, Jungkook also scripted history as the first K-pop artist to perform at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup when he performed Dreamers in Abu Dhabi. Many fans feel that performing at the Super Bowl would have not only highlighted his talents but also reinforced BTS' legacy in the music industry.

As the disappointment lingers, fans continue to voice their concerns, hoping for greater accountability from HYBE regarding their management of Jungkook and the rest of BTS.

