HyunA follows suit and deletes all photos of ex-boyfriend DAWN from social media after announcing marriage to Yong Junhyung

HyunA is the K-pop soloist who not long ago announced marriage plans to her present boyfriend ex-Highlight member Yong Junhyung

HyunA has once again risen up to the headlines as she has cleared off her personal Instagram and deleted all photos with her ex-boyfriend DAWN.

HyunA wipes out all photos with ex-boyfriend DAWN

On July 18, 2024, strange activity was noticed on HyunA’s Instagram account as she had wiped off all her photos with her ex-boyfriend DAWN.

It should be noted that DAWN deleted all personal photos from his Instagram just a few days ago and it seems like HyunA followed suit.

It was noted that HyunA deleted a whopping 482 posts from her personal Instagram. HyunA not long ago shook most of her fans with the announcement of engagement with ex-Highlight member Yong Junhyung who was also involved in the shocking sex scandal called Burning Sun Scandal.

It was previously mentioned by sources that HyunA and DAWN kept their photos on their personal Instagram after the breakup as they had promised to do so. However, now the story seems to have changed.

Know more about HyunA

HyunA is a famous South Korean singer, songwriter, and model who first debuted as a member of the girl group Wonder Girls.

She left Wonder Girls shortly after her debut due to health issues and again debuted as the girl group 4MINUTE in June 2009.

HyunA and DAWN started dating back in 2016 with whom she remained in a relationship for almost 6 years finally parting ways in 2022. Their relationship always had been in the spotlight further they were the ‘IT’ couple of K-pop town. They were engaged as well shortly before breaking up.

On January 18, 2024, HyunA sent shockwaves through K-pop town when she announced through her Instagram that she was dating Yong Junhyung. Fans were not that supportive of the union due to Yong Junhyung’s tainted history.

Finally, after 7 months of dating on July 8, 2024, HyunA and Yong Junhyung announced marriage plans and engagement.

In the most recent news, it has been noted that HyunA has canceled most of her US Tour which is being connected to her prior marriage announcement to Yong Junhyung.

