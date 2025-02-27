‘I felt like being stuck in a rut’: Gong Yoo opens up about feeling blocked and exhausted after Goblin

Goblin, also known as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, is one of those K-dramas that has earned its place as a timeless classic. It's often seen as essential viewing for anyone exploring the world of K-dramas. With an all-star cast featuring Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, Kim Go Eun, and Yoo In Na, the 2016 series quickly became a cultural phenomenon. But as with any major success, it can also come with a sense of monotony, leaving you feeling a bit lost. Gong Yoo knows this all too well. In an interview with ELLE KOREA, he revealed that after finishing the series, he felt blocked out and stuck in a rut at one point.

The 45-year-old actor confessed that there were moments when he felt lost. But it wasn't something too serious. For him, what matters is how one recovers when feeling exhausted and tired. He shared, "Eventually, work seems to be the key point." He continues, saying that work can make anyone feel burnt out and incapable and make someone want to leave that vicious cycle because standing in front of the camera in that condition is unbearable. "Work" can make you feel burnt out and incapable, but at the same time, "work" brings you back to life because you truly enjoy acting, he added.

Gong Yoo reveals that when he acts, he feels free to be able to do things he can’t do in real life. His reel life provides him with the space to explore these possibilities. He repeats these thoughts to himself, and they eventually motivate him to keep going. “Repeating those thoughts motivates me again. It could be vicarious satisfaction, ecstasy, or a sense of achievement, and those elements keep me going in my acting career,” he explains.

Advertisement

Speaking about Goblin, this South Korean drama is one of the most highly acclaimed series, having premiered in 2016. The series blends fantasy, romance, and mythology, following the story of Kim Shin (played by Gong Yoo), an immortal goblin who seeks a bride to end his lifetime of suffering. Kim Go Eun plays Ji Eun Tak, the goblin’s wife, while Lee Dong Wook portrays Wang Yeo, the grim reaper.