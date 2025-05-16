Lee Jae Wook, Jo Bo Ah’s Dear Hongrang: Release date, when and where to watch on OTT, cast, plot, and more

Netflix continues to dominate the K-drama space with its latest original release, Dear Hongrang. The series has officially dropped all 11 episodes today, May 16. It is packed with political intrigue, haunting mysteries, and twisted family bonds. The drama promises an emotionally intense ride that’s already leaving viewers excited.

The series arrives with high expectations. It boasts a star-studded cast, an intriguing plot, and a chilling atmosphere steeped in historical suspense. Viewers can now stream the entire first season exclusively on Netflix, with subtitles available in multiple languages. For fans in India, the series premiered at 5:30 a.m. IST, and episodes average around an hour.

Dear Hongrang is adapted from Jang Da Hye’s acclaimed novel Tangeum: Swallowing Gold. The show unfolds in the heart of the Joseon Dynasty, where the elegant facade of nobility hides dark secrets. The story revolves around the prestigious Sim clan, a family that rose to prominence through their legacy in fine arts. But their legacy begins to unravel when their beloved son Hong Rang vanishes under mysterious circumstances.

Ten years later, Hong Rang, played by Lee Jae Wook, suddenly reappears. However, something is off. He remembers nothing of his past life and, shockingly, has returned as an assassin rather than a nobleman. His demeanor is cold, his gaze unfamiliar, and his motives unclear.

His half-sister, Jae I, portrayed by Jo Bo Ah, is left reeling. While her heart yearns to believe that her brother has finally come back, her instincts scream otherwise. The boy who once shielded her from their abusive family matriarch now stands before her, a stranger, cloaked in silence and secrets. Her suspicions ignite a dangerous search for the truth, one that threatens to pull her deep into a web of betrayal, vengeance, and long-concealed lies.

While Hong Rang navigates the unfamiliar corridors of the home he once knew, others in the Sim household begin plotting their own agendas. The family’s adopted son, Mu Jin, is tasked by the cruel matriarch to investigate Hong Rang’s return. Is he truly the lost son of the Sim family, or an impostor with ulterior motives? With every clue Mu Jin uncovers, the layers of deception deepen, and the dangers multiply.

The series is directed by Kim Hong Seon. He is a master of thrillers including Voice, The Guest, Money Heist: Korea, among others. The cast delivers powerhouse performances: Lee Jae Wook portrays Hong Rang, while Jo Bo Ah plays Jae I. Supporting actors like Jung Ga Ram, Kim Jae Wook, Uhm Ji Won, and Park Byung Eun round out the ensemble with gravitas and depth.

If you enjoy period dramas with a psychological edge, Dear Hongrang is a must-watch. Its non-linear narrative and character-driven storytelling offer a unique viewing experience. Rather than relying solely on romance or melodrama, Dear Hongrang plunges into the psychological. It forces characters and viewers alike to question every memory, every motive, and every relationship.

