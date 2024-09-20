Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro hide their magnetic love in new What Comes After Love trailer; Watch

The upcoming romance drama What Comes After Love has just released an exciting new trailer! Based on the bestselling joint novel by Korean writer Gong Ji Young and Japanese writer Tsuji Hitonari, the story follows Hong (Lee Se Young), a Korean woman, and Jungo (Sakaguchi Kentaro), a Japanese man, who meet and fall in love in Japan. After parting ways, they reunite in Korea five years later, reigniting their connection.

The newly released trailer clip, titled Fate, continues from Hong’s last line in the previous trailer, where she asks, “Do you still have feelings for that person?” The trailer captures the emotional reunion of Hong and Jungo, filled with their cherished memories. As the words "Do you believe in unchanging love?" appear on screen, Min Joon (Hong Jong Hyun) tells Hong, “We all change; that’s just how life is,” as if he’s responding to the question.

Meanwhile, Kanna (Nakamura Anne) tells Jungo, who is weighed down by lingering memories and regrets, “It makes me sad to see someone living in the past,” adding to the emotional intensity.

Lee Se Young expressed her excitement about this project, saying it’s an honor to be part of a story based on a novel she has always loved. She emphasized her commitment to capturing the emotions of someone experiencing love and shared her eagerness to collaborate with Sakaguchi Kentaro. Lee Se Young is determined to contribute to a fantastic production.

Sakaguchi Kentaro also shared his excitement about collaborating with the Korean team. Above all, he expressed his happiness to work with Lee Se Young, praising her excellent and nuanced acting in this beautiful romance drama.

Alongside Lee Se Young and Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun takes on the role of Min Joon, the devoted boyfriend of Lee Se Young’s character, Hong. Deeply in love, Min Joon is always there for her, unwavering in any situation. However, when Hong’s ex-boyfriend Jungo (Sakaguchi Kentaro) unexpectedly reappears after five years, their once-peaceful relationship is suddenly thrown into turmoil.

What Comes After Love is set to premiere on September 27. The series will consist of 6 episodes, airing every Friday. Lee Se Young, Sakaguchi Kentaro, Hong Jong Hyun, Lee Bo Ram, and Nakamura Anne will star in the main roles, bringing this captivating story to life. Fans are eagerly anticipating the release as the star-studded cast joins forces with a talented crew for this project inspired by a beloved novel.

