5 movies on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 with splendid cop characters: Rani Mukerji's Mardaani to Ajay Devgn's Singham

Over the past decades, we have seen some commendable cop movies, thanks to ace Bollywood filmmakers. While the stories of such films kept the audience hooked till the last breath, there were also some characters that created a safe space in the minds of the viewers. From Ajay Devgn in Singham to Rani Mukerji in Mardaani, here are some OTT movies with memorable cop characters.

5 memorable cop characters that can be re-watched on OTT:

1. Rani Mukerji as SP Shivani Shivaji Roy

Movie: Mardaani

Where to watch: Prime Video

After entertaining the audience with romance and drama, Rani Mukerji stepped into the action genre with Pradeep Sarkar’s thriller, Mardaani. The 2014 movie revolved around SP Shivani Shivaji Roy, a policewoman who sets on to resolve a case of kidnapping only to unearth the dark world of human trafficking.

2. Ajay Devgn as Inspector Bajirao Singham

Movie: Singham

Where to watch: Prime Video

Rohit Shetty made Inspector Bajirao Singham so popular that everyone wanted to be like that bold and quirky police officer. Moreover, Ajay Devgn aced the role in the 2011 action-drama film, Singham. The masala film ended up gaining cult classic status over the years. The character became so popular that the filmmaker created an entire Cop Universe around it.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana as SP Ayan Ranjan

Movie: Article 15

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

In Anubhav Sinha, crime drama film Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a police detective investigating the disappearance of three girls from a small village. In his quest to find the girls, he ends up uncovering a history of caste-based oppression. The 2019 movie also stars Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and many others.

4. Manoj Bajpayee as SP Nikhil Sood

Movie: Dial 100

Where to watch: Zee5

In Dial 100, Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of Senior Inspector Nikhil Sood who gets a call from a woman threatening to end her life. While he tries to unearth her identity and her address, the man holds his wife captive in order to avenge the tragic demise of her son. The Rensil D'Silva thriller will keep you engaged till the last scene.

5. Akshaye Khanna as IG Tarun Ahlawat IPS

Movie: Drishyam 2

Where to watch: Prime Video

Advertisement

Drishyam 2 is a crime thriller film starring Akshaye Khanna as IG Tarun Ahlawat. He is the successor of former IG of Police, Meera Deshmukh (played by Tabu) who seeks his help in uncovering the mystery of her son’s death. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in lead roles.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!