Jaya Bachchan returns to city with Amitabh Bachchan but it is her angry reaction that catches everyone’s attention; WATCH

Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan’s public appearances often catch everyone’s attention. The legendary actress’ problematic relationship with the paparazzi and strict nature is not hidden from anyone. When she recently returned to Mumbai, a video from the airport went viral, in which she seemed angry at one of her team members.

On January 3, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were seen returning to Mumbai as they made an entry from a private airport. In a video shared by the paps, Big B was seen sporting a black and white funky jacket as he made his way out, shared a warm hug with Anil Ambani, and warmly greeted everyone before leaving in his car.

Nevertheless, it was Jaya Bachchan’s angry reaction that caught everyone’s attention. In the video, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress was seen standing at the airport premises. Bachchan seemed quite upset over something as she seemingly blasted over her staff member. In the video, she pointed a finger and walked towards the parked car.

Just a couple of days back, the Bachchan family was seen attending the wedding of Rikin, the son of Rajesh Yadav, the managing director who has been closely associated with them for over three decades. In one of the pictures from the wedding, Big B, Jaya Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan were seen posing with the family of Rajesh Yadav.

Notably, the Bachchan family rarely makes an appearance in public. Prior to that, it was last year in December that Big B joined his son, Abhishek Bachchan, and daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, to attend granddaughter Aaradhya’s annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

On the professional front, Jaya juggles between her political and acting career. She has been serving as a member of the parliament in the Rajya Sabha from the Samajwadi Party since 2004. On the other hand, she was last seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, led by Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan made his magnum opus appearance in Kalki 2898 AD last year, which also featured Deepika Padukone and Prabhas, among others. He also keeps it busy by hosting the game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, broadcast on Sony TV.

