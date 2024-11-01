6 beautiful characters from Netflix movies and shows to add positivity to your life this Diwali

They say Bollywood movies are inspired by society and the people who constitute it. While this remains an undeniable fact, some filmmakers also pen characters that not just educate viewers at large, they also try to add positivity to their lives. The festival of Diwali also teaches us to fight evil and bring light and positivity. Hence, in this article, we curated a list of beautiful characters from Netflix movies and shows to add positivity to life this Diwali.

6 Netflix characters to get inspired from this Diwali:

1. OMG 2

Star cast: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama IMDb rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Director: Amit Rao

Amit Rao Year of release: 2023

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Kanti Sharan Mudgal, a responsible and understanding father who decided to fight the education system for not imparting s*x education to his teenage son. He is definitely someone who teaches us to look at the positive side of life.

While the movie was lauded by the audience, there are also many of the best OMG 2 dialogues delivered by the star cast, including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam, that left an indelible mark in the minds of cinephiles. It also emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023.

2. Mimi

Star cast: Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards

Kriti Sanon, Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama IMDb rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Director: Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar Year of release: 2021

An aspiring Bollywood actress, Mimi Rathore (Kriti Sanon), ends up becoming a surrogate mother to a foreign couple to fund her passion. But after being betrayed and abandoned by the couple, she decides to raise the kid and give up on her Bollywood dream. The award-winning movie shows a mother’s struggle to raise and claim her child, who eventually stays with her. She accepted what nature gave her, took responsibility and added love and light to the life of the child.

3. The Railway Men

Star cast: R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Sunny Hinduja, Juhi Chawla Mehta

R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, Babil Khan, Sunny Hinduja, Juhi Chawla Mehta Genre: Disaster/History

Disaster/History IMDb rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Director: Shiv Rawail

Shiv Rawail Year of release: 2023

The 1984 deadly gas leak from a factory in Bhopal has made it to the books. In The Railway Men, we see the brave railway workers who risk their lives to save others from the disaster. It’s inspired by the story of station master Ghulam Dastagir and his team at the Bhopal Junction railway station. Those who have watched the TV series would have developed a newfound respect for the characters. While R. Madhavan risked his life and job to save the dying, the characters of Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu, and Babil Khan also teach us to be selfless and kind.

4. Srikanth

Star cast: Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar

Rajkummar Rao, Jyothika, Alaya F, Sharad Kelkar Genre: Biography/Drama

Biography/Drama IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Director: Tushar Hiranandani

Tushar Hiranandani Release year: 2024

Next in this list of beautiful characters from Netflix movies and shows to add positivity in life this Diwali is Srikanth. It is a biographical film based on the life of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired industrialist. The man ditched death, faced bullying in school, and even challenged the Indian education system to build an empire that employs people like him.

The actor put so much effort into making his character look convincing that there was a time when his wife, actress Patralekhaa, thought he would go blind by not letting his eyes rest. If you’re a Rajkummar Rao fan, then chances are you might have already watched this movie. Well, if you haven’t watched this film yet, this is your sign.

5. Main Hoon Na

Star cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher

Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Suniel Shetty, Amrita Rao, Zayed Khan, Kirron Kher Genre: Drama/Thriller/Action

Drama/Thriller/Action IMDb rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Year of release: 2004

2004 Director: Farah Khan

In Main Hoon Na, Major Ram goes on a mission to protect General Bakshi’s daughter while uniting his senior’s family and working on Project Milaap. By the end, he is able to do all this and is united by his mother and younger brother. The way a family forgives each other and comes together is enough to make anyone emotional.

6. Laapataa Ladies

Star cast: Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan

Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, Ravi Kishan Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama IMDb rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Year of release: 2023

Laapataa Ladies won accolades for its storyline and strong character portrayals. One of the characters who teaches us to be positive in the face of adversity is Phool Kumari (played by Nitanshi Goel). Despite being away from her husband, she trusted him and was assured that he would come looking for her. She also ended up being self-reliant and decided to support her life partner in any way possible.

The movie was first screened at the 48th Toronto International Film Festival last year before it was theatrically released on March 1, 2024. Not just cinephiles and critics, but several Bollywood stars also heaped praise on the masterpiece, making it a commercial success.

