7 best films like Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix that have the cutest love stories

Ayushmann Khurrana, Rajkummar Rao, and Kriti Sanon starrer Bareilly Ki Barfi is one of the most beautiful love stories made in Bollywood. Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, the film is a perfect blend of small-town romance, beautiful music, and an innocent love story. If you’re already a fan of such films, then here’s a handpicked list of films like Bareilly Ki Barfi that you can watch on Netflix.

7 best films like Bareilly Ki Barfi on Netflix that can be your comfort space

1. Laapataa Ladies (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 2 mins

2 hours 2 mins IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Geeta Aggarwal Verma, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar

Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, Geeta Aggarwal Verma, Chhaya Kadam, Durgesh Kumar Director: Kiran Rao

Kiran Rao Year of release: 2023

Laapataa Ladies is one of the most beautiful movies ever made in the genre. Rightly nominated for Oscars, the movie doesn’t showcase romance on the face of it but justifying its theme set in the late ‘90s, it has elements of old school and innocent love. Deepak Kumar (Sparsh Shrivastava)without going gung-oh about it remains loyal to his wife Phool (Nitanshi Goel), and is determined to bring her back.

He feels heartbroken and misses her immensely, as his feelings are rightly expressed through the Sajni song. Being a gentleman, he also ensures Jaya’s (Pratibha Ranta) safe departure from his home.

Advertisement

2. Dream Girl 2 (2023)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

5.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi

Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Annu Kapoor, Manjot Singh, Manoj Joshi Director: Raaj Shaandilyaa

Raaj Shaandilyaa Year of release: 2023

Dream Girl 2 is set against the backdrop of Mathura. A perfect blend of comedy and romance keeps you entertained as we see the blossoming romance between a jobless gender-shifting jagrata performer, Karam (Ayushmann Khurrana) who is in love with a budding lawyer, Pari (Ananya Panday). However, Pari’s father is against their marriage, knowing Karam’s father has a mountain of debt with an ancestral home a crumbling mess.

In the process of winning over his love and convincing her father, Karam engulfs himself in circumstances least expected. Well, the laughter ride is purely worth the watch with its perfectly timed punches.

3. Luka Chuppi (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 6 mins

2 hours 6 mins IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

6.4/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Movie Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak

Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Vinay Pathak Director: Laxman Utekar

Laxman Utekar Year of release: 2019

Advertisement

It won’t be wrong to say that love stories based in small towns have an innate innocence that make them all the more endearing. The next one on the list is Luka Chuppi which explores the concept of live-in relationships in the small towns of Mathura and Gwalior. The story unfolds after being in love with Rashmi (Kriti Sanon) when Guddu (Kartik Aaryan) proposes to her marriage.

In response to this, Rashmi suggests that she wants to get to know him properly and suggests a live-in relationship. It is too entertaining to see two consenting adults struggling to spend time together away from the judgmental eyes of the moral police.

4. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

2 hours 35 mins IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Sharma

Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher, Bhumi Pednekar, Divyendu Sharma, Rajesh Sharma Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Shree Narayan Singh Year of release: 2017

Who could even imagine that a love story could be based around the establishment of a washroom? Again it’s a story based in the backdrop of Madhya Pradesh that unfolds around Keshav (Akshay Kumar) belonging to an orthodox family. Things take a dramatic turn when he gets married to Jaya (Bhumi Pednekar) who demands him to construct a washroom.

Advertisement

In failure to do so, he threatens to divorce. While as easy as it seems, it really isn’t; as in order to do so, Keshav has to go against and negotiate a series of obstacles.

5. Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 19 mins

2 hours 19 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sahil Vaid, Rituraj Singh Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2017

This timeless cutest sweet love story rightly serves as a comfort movie. Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a love saga between a happy-go-lucky and carefree Jhansi boy (Badri) who falls in love with an ambitious, career-oriented and strong-headed Vaidehi (Alia Bhatt).

While Vaidehi has her career ambitions and no interest in marriage, Badri relentlessly pursues her.

Subsequently, the film takes a turn to separate both these protagonists and a quintessential Bollywood love story begins that is a delightful watch.

6. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2013)

Running Time: 2 hours 13 mins

2 hours 13 mins IMDb Rating: 6/10

6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance Drama

Comedy, Romance Drama Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Shukla, Ashutosh Rana Director: Shashank Khaitan

Shashank Khaitan Year of release: 2013

A loosely revamped version of the legendary Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, this one can be another pick that you can watch on your movie night. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is about the story of a spunky, Kavya Singh, and a Punjabi boy, Rakesh Sharma aka Humpty.

Advertisement

The twist in what could be a seamless love story is that Kavya’s wedding has already been fixed with a perfect groom-to-be, Angad. Will the two be able to unite and have their happily ever after? This movie delves into that.

7. Barfi (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance, Drama

Comedy, Romance, Drama Movie Star Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Ranbir Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Roopa Ganguly

Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz, Ranbir Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Ashish Vidyarthi, Roopa Ganguly Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Year of release: 2012

Barfi is another beautiful love story that makes us realize that love has no boundaries and no language. It narrates the story of a deaf and mute boy, Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor) from Darjeeling, who falls in love with Shruti (Ileana D’Cruz). However, their union isn’t meant to be because of Barfi’s disability and Shruti's engagement with someone else.

But, things take a dramatic yet interesting turn after Barfi befriends an autistic girl, Jhilmil (Priyanka Chopra) who he cares for, and she also loves him equally.

Which of these films is your favorite? Do let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: 6 sci-fi Bollywood movies on Netflix that bring technology and entertainment together in the best way possible