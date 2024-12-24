Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan talks about not having science lab assistants during his time; 'We have escaped many blasts...'

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 introduced a new twist this week- India Challenger Week. The latest episode of the show witnessed Rituraj Mansarea from Indore taking home Rs 25 lakh. Following his inspiring journey, Jaspal Singh and Uttam Kumar Jha made it to the Jaldi 5 buzzer round. The former won the challenge and became the second contestant to grab the hot seat. While talking to him, Amitabh Bachchan recalled not having a chemistry lab assistant during his school days.

After Jaspal took the hot seat, he opened up about his life and threw light on one of the reasons he was on KBC 16 alongside Big B. The contestant revealed that his father, who is a halwai by profession, had been struggling for the past 35-40 years. Jaspal recounted the grueling conditions his father endured throughout those years, working tirelessly through harsh weather and facing a range of challenges, thereby suffering many burns and cuts. He asserted that he wanted to earn enough to provide a better lifestyle for his father.

The contestant also talked about the difficult situations his father went through after COVID-19 because people were not keen to hire halwai to prepare sweets. Reflecting on the difficult times, he shared that after the arrival of catering companies, his father had been struggling to make ends meet.

Jaspal works at the government school's science lab as an assistant. During the game, he took the time to explain the various aspects of his role, detailing how he assists students in conducting their scientific inquiries safely and effectively. Listening to the same, Amitabh Bachchan recalled his school days and revealed that during that time they did not have any lab assistants.

Advertisement

"We had to clear up and learn on our own. These chemicals used to be dangerous and we had no clue about it. A lot of students were experimental. They could keep doing some random experiments and we have escaped many blasts due to the experiments," added the veteran actor.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls he would sneak out of school's campus at night; opens up about bunking classes