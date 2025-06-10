7 mind-blowing Hindi movie endings that you never saw coming

If you are a movie buff, then for you, the climax of any film would hold as much importance as the storyline, casting, or plot does. A movie without a good climax falls flat and might make your entire experience boring. But the power of a good climax is so strong that it will make you think about the plot for days. Well, there are many such films whose climax is still talked about. Today, we bring to you a list of the 7 best climaxes in a Bollywood film.

1. Talaash

The 2012 film starring Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most iconic ones. The climax will always remain one of the best, as it was completely unexpected. The Sitaare Zameen Par star plays a cop who is trying to solve the mystery behind a murder and deals with the grief of his son’s accidental drowning at the same time. He comes across a s*x worker during the investigation and finds emotional solace. But it is only at the end that it is revealed that Bebo’s character Rosie was dead from the start, and she was trying to bring justice to her own death.

2. Masaan

A film that portrays some of the finest performances by actors like Vicky Kaushal and Richa Chadha. This film became the gateway to Bollywood for the Chaava actor. Well, this is a beautiful film with stories of two different individual belonging to two different cities and dealing with their difficulties. It is one of the most inspirational and powerful climaxes with an amalgamation of grief, liberation, hope and a lot of mixed emotions.

3. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Sometimes, it’s not about happy endings, and this Karan Johar directorial starring Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta is a classic example of it. A film whose ending is not an unexpected one yet manages to bring out all the grief from within. With SRK lying on the deathbed and every character in the film bidding their emotional goodbyes, the climax is surely going to make you cry hard. This one surely classifies to be one of the most emotional endings in Bollywood.

4. Drishyam

One of Ajay Devgn’s best thriller films of all time has to be this one. The film, which also stars Tabu, who plays the IG of Goa, was also one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The story is about a common man going to extreme lengths in protecting his family after his daughter accidentally kills the IG’s son. The climax comes as a surprise to everyone when the viewers believe that the police have finally cracked the case. And just when Ajay’s character is cornered by Tabu’s, it’s revealed that he has already buried the body beneath the new police station building.

5. Barfi

Not every film needs a powerful and twisting climax. There are times when even the simplest of endings create a big impact and make the viewers leave the theater with a happy heart. Well, Barfi is just that! The Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra starrer was a beautiful film with a mentally challenged girl crossing paths with a man who is dumb and deaf. How they meet, develop feelings for each other, get married and even pass away very peacefully in each other’s arms is just what we need to see sometimes.

6. Kahaani

The amount of shock Vidya Balan’s 2012 film’s climax has given the viewers will always be incomparable. Vidya Bagchi, pregnant and grieving, arrives in Kolkata in search of her missing husband. Suspense arises when she confronts a man who looks like her husband and kills him. It is revealed in the end that she was faking her pregnancy throughout, and this hit like a thunderbolt to the viewers.

7. Lunchbox

Lunchbox will always remain a special film not only because it stars the late Irrfan Khan but also because it portrays a unique love story. Ila, played by Nimrat Kaur, is trapped in a lonely marriage. Her lunchbox she mistakenly sends to her husband, reaches Saajan, played by Irrfan, and they form a bond. After several exchanges of notes, Ila decides to leave her unhappy marriage and plans to elope with Saajan, who, in the end, has a change of heart. But when he finally starts searching for her again, the film ends without giving closure to the audience on whether these two met or not.

There are many more movies whose climaxes will always be remembered, and it enhances the entire experience of watching the particular film. But our favorite remains the ones listed above.