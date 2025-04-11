Akshay Kumar REACTS to Jaya Bachchan’s ‘Ye koi naam hai’ remark for Toilet: Ek Prem Katha; ‘Maine koi galat kaam kiya…’

Jaya Bachchan is known for her unabashed, carefree personality and for that, she often makes it to the headlines. The veteran actress-turned-politician never hesitates in voicing her opinions, and her remark on Akshay Kumar’s 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stands as proof of the same. Now, at a recent promotional event for Kesari Chapter 2, the Sky Force actor reacted to the same.

Advertisement

Recently, during the India TV conclave, Jaya Bachchan spoke that she has "reservations" about watching a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. And today, at an event of Kesari Chapter 2, Akshay Kumar was questioned about the actress’s comment.

Reacting to it, Akshay said, “agar unhone kaha hai to phir sahi hoga mujhe nahi pata. Agar Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, ek aisi film banake maine koi galat kaam kiya hai to phir agar wo keh rahi hai to sahi hoga.”

For the unversed, at the India TV conclave, Jaya Bachchan spoke against the film, which also starred Bhumi Pednekar in a pivotal role. She had questioned the title of the film and quipped that she would never go watch a film with such a name. “Yeh koi naam hai? Is that really a name?” she said.

The actress did not stop there, she went on to ask the audience how many of them would go to watch such a film. Responding, only a few people raised their hands. Jaya responded, “Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it’s very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop).”

Advertisement

Talking about Akshay Kumar’s upcoming release, Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh, it is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is adapted from the book The Case That Shook The Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari.

Mark your calendars as Kesari Chapter 2 hits the big screens on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Did you know Akshay Kumar wanted to say no to Aankhen even before narration? Here's how he agreed