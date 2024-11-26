Citadel: Honey Bunny’s Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals she sent Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon’s pics to Raj & DK as her replacements for THIS reason

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently basking in the praise for her performance in the spy series Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress recently revealed that she had requested Raj & DK to replace her in the show as her diagnosis with the autoimmune disorder myositis was taking a toll on her health. She shared that she even sent the director duo pictures of Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon.

In a recent interview with Galatta India, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she was completely fine when she got the opportunity to act in Citadel: Honey Bunny. The actress revealed that she was extremely excited about the role. Sam said that she never thought she’d be asking Raj & DK to replace her a few months later. The Kushi actress stated that she didn’t believe she could do the show considering her circumstances.

Revealing that she even suggested her replacements to the directors, Samantha said, “I actually sent them Kiara's pictures and Kriti's pictures. I remember sending them like four, saying, 'Oh my God, she is so hot. Just look at her. She will be amazing doing action.’”

Samantha recalled telling them that she wouldn’t be able to do it. She also shared that Raj & DK told her that they knew Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon, and she didn’t have to introduce them to the actresses.

Despite her health struggles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu performed action-packed sequences in Citadel: Honey Bunny and received a lot of love from the audience. Her chemistry with Varun Dhawan has also been appreciated by the fans.

Talking about the show, the official description of this Indian spinoff in the Citadel Universe states, “When stuntman Bunny recruits struggling actress Honey for a side gig, they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Years later, as their dangerous past catches up, the estranged Honey and Bunny must reunite and fight to protect their young daughter Nadia.”

Citadel: Honey Bunny is produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios. Executively produced by The Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Raj & DK, the show was released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024.

