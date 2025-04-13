Baisakhi 2025: Akshay Kumar remembers Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Kapil Sharma unveils new poster of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2; Sunny Deol and others send good wishes

The festival of Baisakhi holds cultural significance and is one of the most important festivals widely celebrated in the northern region of India. It marks the beginning of a new harvest, and on this special occasion, Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, and more, extended their warm wishes to their fans and followers.

On April 13, Ajay Devgn took to his X and extended his warm wish in a short yet significant message as he wrote, "बैसाखी दी लख लख वधाइयाँ" followed by a sheaf of rice emoji. Akshay Kumar also posted a poignant message remembering the tragic Jallianwala Bagh massacre that took place on April 13, 1919.

"106 years later...Not forgotten. Nor forgiven. And never will," read the message on the short video posted alongside. He captioned the post, "13.04.1919 #JallianwalaBagh."

In addition to this, Sidharth Malhotra also shared an animated image of a Punjabi couple dancing in joy in their fields. The post read the congratulatory message on Baisakhi in the Devanagari language.

Vicky Kaushal also shared a post with "Happy Baisakhi" written on it with images of dhol, sweets, and pagdi. He also added a hug, a red heart, and a folded hand emoji alongside.

Furthermore, Jaat actor Sunny Deol shared an image representing Punjabi culture. The photo posted featured a Punjabi couple dancing while the man was playing dhol. We can also see a picture of a big dhol, harvest, and sweets alongside. "Happy Baisakhi May this auspicious occasion brings happiness & peace in your life. Wishing you a prosperous year ahead," read the text alongside. Sanjay Dutt also posted a special story to extend his warm wish.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor shared an image that had warm wishes, expressing, "Happy Vaisakhi May Waheguru bless you all with love & prosperity." The photo posted also had symbols of Khanda and Ik Onkar, while the veteran actress wrote, "Wahe guru," followed by a folded hand and a flower emoji.

In addition, Kapil Sharma, who is currently gearing up for the release of his next film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, dropped a fresh poster of his upcoming movie.

