EXCLUSIVE: Sidharth Malhotra confirms Kiara Advani is on his speed dial; Reveals why he would spy on her

Sidharth Malhotra, the popular Bollywood star has been constantly staying in the limelight lately with reports regarding his rumoured wedding with alleged girlfriend Kiara Advani. If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth and Kiara, who have been in a serious relationship for the past couple of years, are reportedly set to tie the knot in February, this year. Meanwhile, the handsome hunk is busy with the promotions of his ambitious project Mission Majnu, which is set to get a direct OTT release on Netflix this month. Meanwhile, in a recent EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra spilled beans on his bond with Kiara Advani and confirmed that she is on his speed dial list. Read on to know what the Mission Majnu actor has to say about his alleged girlfriend...

Kiara Advani is on Sidharth Malhotra's speed dial list For the unversed, earlier during the promotions of the 2022-released blockbuster JugJugg Jeeyo, popular actor Varun Dhawan had revealed that Sidharth Malhotra is on Kiara Advani's speed dial list. The pretty actress, on the other hand, admitted to the same and added that Sidharth is her special friend whom he talks to very often. Now, during his recent EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra was asked if he has Kiara Advani on his speed dial list. Interestingly the Shershaah star admitted that Kiara's number is on his speed dial list, and also provided an interesting explanation for the same. "Yes, I do. It comes in handy to call up your co-actor. A lot of other people are also in it," said a smiling Sidharth Malhotra. Sidharth on 'spying' Kiara During a fun segment that comes along the lines of his next outing Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra was asked to reveal the one thing he would choose if he was asked to spy on the given list of celebrities. When he was asked what would be the one thing he would like to focus on if he was asked to spy on Kiara Advani. "I would spy on how many times she workout in the month. It would be named 'Mission' CrossFit or Not Fit or Is She Fit?" quipped the Shershaah star. Watch Sidharth Malhotra's fun chat with Pinkvilla, below:

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's alleged love story If the reports are to be believed, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani met much before they started shooting for their much-loved project Shershaah, at a common friend's party. The popular stars instantly bonded with each other and became good friends, and eventually fell for each other during the shooting of the autobiographical war drama. After the release of Shershaah, Sidharth who played the real-life soldier Captain Vikram Batra, and Kiara, who appeared in the role of his lady love Dimple Cheema, won millions of hearts with their exceptional onscreen chemistry. Even though it was later rumoured that the couple broke up due to unknown reasons, they got back together in no time and their relationship grew stronger. Kiara Advani admitted that Sidharth Malhotra is more than a friend, when she graced the hot seat of the famous talk show Koffee With Karan 7, with her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor. Even though the actress refrained from divulging more details, Shahid hinted that the couple is indeed planning to tie the knot very soon. Even though Sidharth Malhotra refused to talk about the relationship, he hinted that they are indeed dating, in his episode in the same show.

Kiara and Sidharth's wedding plans If the reports are to be believed, the Shershaah pair is set to enter wedlock in February, this year, in a traditional yet intimate ceremony that will be held in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. According to the latest reports published by India Today, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have opted for a traditional Punjabi wedding celebration, which will be kickstarted with a haldi ceremony, and followed by Mehendi, Sangeet, and a grand wedding. For the unversed, the rumoured couple is also often spotted at the residence of ace designer Manish Malhotra these days, and this has thickened the wedding rumours.

