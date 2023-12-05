8 Indian spy movies to enjoy on OTTs: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan to Alia Bhatt's Raazi

Spy is an interesting genre to watch on the big screen. Over the past few years, filmmakers have been delivering some really well-made stories. They always make up for an exciting watch as they are filled with several twists and turns and strong performances. So let us look at 8 of these movies, including Shah Rukh Khan starrer blockbuster Pathaan and Alia Bhatt's intriguing espionage tale Raazi.

Best spy movies to enjoy on OTT platforms

1. Pathaan (2023)

Running Time: 146 minutes

146 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.9/10

5.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham Director: Siddharth Anand

Siddharth Anand Writer: Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala

Shridhar Raghavan, Abbas Tyrewala Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shah Rukh Khan returned to the big screen after a nearly five-year absence with Pathaan. In it, he plays the role of a RAW agent who fights against a former RAW agent who turns rogue, Jim (played by John Abraham). The film is filled with fantastic action sequences, great patriotism messages, and songs worth grooving on.

2. Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

Running Time: 132 minutes

132 minutes IMDB Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Star Cast: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif Director: Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan Writer: Kabir Khan, Neelesh Misra

Kabir Khan, Neelesh Misra Year of release: 2012

2012 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Kabir Khan's Ek Tha Tiger kickstarted the YRF spy universe, which is now one of the biggest franchises in Bollywood. It follows the tale of a RAW agent (Salman Khan) and an ISI agent (Katrina Kaif) as they cross paths and eventually fall in love. It remains one of the best films in the entire franchise and should not be missed.

3. Raazi (2018)

Running Time: 140 minutes

140 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Director: Meghna Gulzar

Meghna Gulzar Writer: Bhavani Iyer, Meghna Gulzar

Bhavani Iyer, Meghna Gulzar Year of release: 2018

2018 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Meghna and Bhavani Iyer. The film is based on Harinder Sikka's 2008 novel Calling Sehmat. It follows a RAW agent (played brilliantly by Alia Bhatt) who gets married to a Pakistani military officer's family to leave information prior to the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971. The film was a major critical and commercial success and a must-watch because of its nail-biting suspense.

4. Vishwaroopam (2013)

Running Time: 150 minutes

150 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Kamal Haasan, Shekhar Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat

Kamal Haasan, Shekhar Kapur, Jaideep Ahlawat Director: Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Writer: Kamal Haasan, Atul Tiwari, Chakri Toleti

Kamal Haasan, Atul Tiwari, Chakri Toleti Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Co-written, co-produced, acted, and directed by Kamal Haasan, Vishwaroopam was one of the most ambitious and talked about movies of 2013. The film has an impressive set of actors and a storyline that is tightly woven. It follows the story of a classical dancer whose true identity is revealed after his wife hires a detective.

5. Mission Majnu (2023)

Running Time: 129 minutes

129 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

7.1/10 Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna

Sidharth Malhotra, Rashmika Mandanna Director: Shantanu Bagchi

Shantanu Bagchi Writer: Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora

Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Mission Majnu, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of a RAW agent who goes to Pakistan for a coveted mission before and during the 1971 war. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, and Rajit Kapur. The film can be enjoyed on Netflix if you are into spy stories and espionage.

6. Madras Cafe (2013)

Running Time: 120 minutes

120 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Star Cast: John Abraham, Raashi Khanna, Nargis Fakhri

John Abraham, Raashi Khanna, Nargis Fakhri Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Juhi Chaturvedi, Somnath Dey, Tushar Jain

Juhi Chaturvedi, Somnath Dey, Tushar Jain Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Shoojit Sircar's Madras Cafe remains one of the most well-made films in the espionage or spy genre. It is centered around the Sri Lankan civil war in the 1980s and 1990s. The film stars John Abraham, Raashi Khanna, and Nargis Fakhri, among others. Upon release, it met with a positive critical response and won the National Award for Best Audiography.

7. D-Day (2013)

Running Time: 151 minutes

151 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Movie Star Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi

Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Arjun Rampal, Huma Qureshi Director: Nikkhil Advani

Nikkhil Advani Writer: Nikkhil Advani, Ritesh Shah, Niranjan Iyengar

Nikkhil Advani, Ritesh Shah, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2013

2013 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

D-Day follows several RAW agents who plan to capture India's most wanted D-company leader. It has a stellar ensemble star cast, including Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, who delivered some of the best performances on the big screen. The film is thoroughly enjoyable if you are into such grim stories of spies.

8. Baby (2015)

Running Time: 159 minutes

159 minutes IMDB Rating: 7.9/10

7.9/10 Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher

Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon, Anupam Kher Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Year of release: 2015

2015 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hotstar

Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey collaborate to deliver one of the most well-made espionage spy thrillers of Bollywood. Filled with edge-of-the-seat moments, action, and strong performance, Baby remains one of the best Indian films in this genre. It also inspired a prequel spin-off titled Naam Shabana.