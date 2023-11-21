8 Best spy web series in Hindi to binge-watch: Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager to Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man
Here is a curated list of 8 spy web series in Hindi that can be enjoyed at the comfort of your homes. This list includes several popular names like The Night Manager and others.
Ever since the advent of OTT platforms, there has been a plethora of web series in a variety of genres. One of them is the popular spy genre which works across the board. As it allows for gripping storylines with interesting characters to shine. So here is a list of eight of the best spy web series in Hindi to enjoy on OTT.
8 Best Indian spy web series that you can binge watch on OTT
1. Special OPS (2020)
No. of episodes: 8
IMDB Rating: 8.6/10
Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta
Director: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair
Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani, Benazir Ali Fida
Year of release: 2020
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar
Neeraj Pandey’s action spy thriller web series Special OPS stars Kay Kay Menon as a RAW agent who assembles a team of five people to track down a terrorist responsible for an attack in India. Upon release, it met with positive reviews and was followed by its second installment Special OPS 1.5.: The Himmat Story.
2. The Family Man (2019)
No. of episodes: 19
IMDB Rating: 8.7/10
Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani
Director: Raj and DK
Writer: Raj and DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Varma, Sumit Arora
Year of release: 2019
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Raj and DK’s The Family Man has a perfect blend of spy-ness with dry humor. It stars Manoj Bajpayee who leads the dual life of a secret agent as well as a family man trying to manage a corporate job as a facade. It’s a must-watch for all the spy genre fans. The show has gained a strong following over the years and has generated a lot of memes.
3. Bard of Blood (2019)
No. of episodes: 7
IMDB Rating: 6.8/10
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala
Director: Ribhu Dasgupta, Jay Dev Banerjee
Writer: Mayank Tewari, Bilal Siddiqui
Year of release: 2019
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix
Based on the eponymous novel, Bard of Blood is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and shows the intriguing relationship between RAW and ISI. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of spy Kabir Singh in this series which is filled with action-packed moments. Don’t give it a miss if you are into spying and espionage.
4. Crackdown 2 (2023)
No. of episodes: 7
IMDB Rating: 8.0/10
Cast: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan
Director: Apoorva Lakhia
Writer: Suresh Nair, Chintan Gandhi
Year of release: 2023
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema
This web series is centered around a hijack and stars Saqib Saleem as Riyaz Pathaan. The plane goes off the radar and what happens next is something that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It has some well-choreographed action sequences that are worth giving a try.
5. Tanaav (2022)
No. of episodes: 13
IMDB Rating: 7.2/10
Cast: Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan
Director: Sudhir Mishra, Sachin Krishn
Writer: Sudhir Mishra, Ishan Trivedi
Year of release: 2022
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV
Tanaav is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn and is based on the popular Israeli web series Fauda. It is centered around the conflict between the Special Task Group and Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir Valley. Sadly, this web series went under the radar despite its strong content. Do give it a try if a try if you haven’t.
6. Mukhbir: The Story of Spy (2022)
No. of episodes: 8
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Cast: Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain
Director: Shivam Nair, Jayprad Desai
Writer: Vaibhav Modi, Arshad Sayyed
Year of release: 2022
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5
Based on a book by Maloy Krishna Dhar, Mukhbir is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. It stars Prakash Raj and Adil Hussain among others and follows a secret agent. With just eight tight episodes, Mukhbir is a taut thriller spy web series that keeps you hooked till the very end.
7. Kathmandu Connection (2021)
No. of episodes: 12
IMDB Rating: 5.8/10
Cast: Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany
Director: Sachin Pathak
Writer: Siddharth Mishra
Year of release: 2021
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV
This 2021 web series is created by Sachin Pathak and chronicles the 1993 Bombay serial blasts. Several dots related to the blast connect in Kathmandu Nepal which is where the story unravels. A highly underrated and brilliant web series that should not be missed.
8. The Night Manager (2023)
No. of episodes: 7
IMDB Rating: 7.6/10
Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala
Director: Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose
Writer: Sridhar Raghavan, Sandeep Modi
Year of release: 2023
Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar
The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Shobhita Dhulipala among others and is a remake of the namesake British series. Told in two parts, this tight series slowly unravels and keeps you on the edge throughout. It is also accompanied by strong performances of its lead.
