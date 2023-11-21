8 Best spy web series in Hindi to binge-watch: Aditya Roy Kapur’s The Night Manager to Manoj Bajpayee’s The Family Man

Ever since the advent of OTT platforms, there has been a plethora of web series in a variety of genres. One of them is the popular spy genre which works across the board. As it allows for gripping storylines with interesting characters to shine. So here is a list of eight of the best spy web series in Hindi to enjoy on OTT.

8 Best Indian spy web series that you can binge watch on OTT

1. Special OPS (2020)

No. of episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Vipul Gupta

Director: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

Writer: Neeraj Pandey, Deepak Kingrani, Benazir Ali Fida

Year of release: 2020

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

Neeraj Pandey’s action spy thriller web series Special OPS stars Kay Kay Menon as a RAW agent who assembles a team of five people to track down a terrorist responsible for an attack in India. Upon release, it met with positive reviews and was followed by its second installment Special OPS 1.5.: The Himmat Story.

2. The Family Man (2019)

No. of episodes: 19

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani

Director: Raj and DK

Writer: Raj and DK, Suman Kumar, Suparn Varma, Sumit Arora

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Raj and DK’s The Family Man has a perfect blend of spy-ness with dry humor. It stars Manoj Bajpayee who leads the dual life of a secret agent as well as a family man trying to manage a corporate job as a facade. It’s a must-watch for all the spy genre fans. The show has gained a strong following over the years and has generated a lot of memes.

3. Bard of Blood (2019)

No. of episodes: 7

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala

Director: Ribhu Dasgupta, Jay Dev Banerjee

Writer: Mayank Tewari, Bilal Siddiqui

Year of release: 2019

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Based on the eponymous novel, Bard of Blood is produced by Shah Rukh Khan and shows the intriguing relationship between RAW and ISI. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of spy Kabir Singh in this series which is filled with action-packed moments. Don’t give it a miss if you are into spying and espionage.

4. Crackdown 2 (2023)

No. of episodes: 7

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan

Director: Apoorva Lakhia

Writer: Suresh Nair, Chintan Gandhi

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

This web series is centered around a hijack and stars Saqib Saleem as Riyaz Pathaan. The plane goes off the radar and what happens next is something that will keep you on the edge of your seat. It has some well-choreographed action sequences that are worth giving a try.

5. Tanaav (2022)

No. of episodes: 13

IMDB Rating: 7.2/10

Cast: Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan

Director: Sudhir Mishra, Sachin Krishn

Writer: Sudhir Mishra, Ishan Trivedi

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Tanaav is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Krishn and is based on the popular Israeli web series Fauda. It is centered around the conflict between the Special Task Group and Pakistani terrorists in Kashmir Valley. Sadly, this web series went under the radar despite its strong content. Do give it a try if a try if you haven’t.

6. Mukhbir: The Story of Spy (2022)

No. of episodes: 8

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain

Director: Shivam Nair, Jayprad Desai

Writer: Vaibhav Modi, Arshad Sayyed

Year of release: 2022

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Zee5

Based on a book by Maloy Krishna Dhar, Mukhbir is directed by Shivam Nair and Jayprad Desai. It stars Prakash Raj and Adil Hussain among others and follows a secret agent. With just eight tight episodes, Mukhbir is a taut thriller spy web series that keeps you hooked till the very end.

7. Kathmandu Connection (2021)

No. of episodes: 12

IMDB Rating: 5.8/10

Cast: Amit Sial, Aksha Pardasany

Director: Sachin Pathak

Writer: Siddharth Mishra

Year of release: 2021

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLIV

This 2021 web series is created by Sachin Pathak and chronicles the 1993 Bombay serial blasts. Several dots related to the blast connect in Kathmandu Nepal which is where the story unravels. A highly underrated and brilliant web series that should not be missed.

8. The Night Manager (2023)

No. of episodes: 7

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Shobhita Dhulipala

Director: Sandeep Modi, Priyanka Ghose

Writer: Sridhar Raghavan, Sandeep Modi

Year of release: 2023

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Disney plus Hotstar

The Night Manager stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, and Shobhita Dhulipala among others and is a remake of the namesake British series. Told in two parts, this tight series slowly unravels and keeps you on the edge throughout. It is also accompanied by strong performances of its lead.

