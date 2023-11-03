7 Bollywood movies based on real events to watch on OTT: Sardar Udham, Raazi to Dangal

Real-life events movies always attract people because they give access to experience the incidents, and characters related to the events that took place years ago. The Indian cinema industry has also been able to bring shocking true stories to the big screen, giving us a glimpse of what happened back then. From Aamir Khan's Dangal, and Alia Bhatt's Raazi to Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham, here is a list of 7 movies that are based on real events that entertainment lovers can enjoy now on leading OTT platforms.

7 Bollywood movies based on true events

1. Sardar Udham

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Stars: Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Sam Redford, Richard Glover, Simon Weir, Nicholas Gecks, Tim Hudson, Tim Berrington, Sarfaraz Alam Safu, Manas Tiwari, Tushar Sheetal Singhal, Kuljeet Singh, Jogi Mallang, Andrew Havill, Kirsty Averton, Stephen Hogan, Mark Lingwood

Vicky Kaushal, Banita Sandhu, Amol Parashar, Sam Redford, Richard Glover, Simon Weir, Nicholas Gecks, Tim Hudson, Tim Berrington, Sarfaraz Alam Safu, Manas Tiwari, Tushar Sheetal Singhal, Kuljeet Singh, Jogi Mallang, Andrew Havill, Kirsty Averton, Stephen Hogan, Mark Lingwood Director: Shoojit Sircar

Shoojit Sircar Writer: Shubendu Bhattacharya, Shubhendu Bhattacharya

Shubendu Bhattacharya, Shubhendu Bhattacharya Where to watch/OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Sardar Udham's story tells after Michael O'Dwyer's soldiers ruthlessly fired at hundreds of people at the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre on Reginald Dyer's orders, the Indian revolutionary Udham Singh assassinated O'Dwyer in London on March 13, 1940. For this revenge, Udham Singh waited nearly twenty years. The plot centers on Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of Udham Singh and his journey.

2. Raazi

Raazi is a nerve-wracking tale of a young Indian girl, Sehmat, who is sent on a dangerous mission to Pakistan in the year 1971. With Pakistan gearing up to launch a surprise attack on India, the Indian intelligence agency is desperately trying to access information to thwart their plans. Enter Hidayat, a Srinagar-based businessman who also happens to be a part of the Indian intelligence. He has successfully convinced Pakistani Brigadier Syed that he is working for them. The story is a thrilling account of Sehmat's journey as she navigates through the treacherous world of espionage, putting her life at risk for the sake of her country.

3. Dangal

Dangal revolves around wrestling and is a biographical film based on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat, a legendary wrestler of India. Mahavir Singh Phogat, played by Aamir Khan, has a dream of winning a gold medal for India in the international arena. Unfortunately, due to factors beyond his control, he fails to achieve his dream. So he hopes to have a son from his pregnant wife, played by Sakshi Tanwar, to fulfill his dream. But destiny has other plans as all his four children turn out to be girls. His two daughters Geeta and Babita, played by Zaira Wasim and Suhani Bhatnagar changed his perspective about his daughters one day when he saw potential in wrestling and decided to train them rigorously to win a gold medal for India.

4. M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Stars: Late Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla

Late Sushant Singh Rajput, Kiara Advani, Disha Patani, Anupam Kher, Bhumika Chawla Director: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Writer: Neeraj Pandey

Neeraj Pandey Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story depicts the story of Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Dhoni (played by Sushant Singh Rajput), a boy from Ranchi, aspires to play cricket for India Even though he chose to work for the Indian Railways to please his father (played by Anupam Kher), he ultimately decided to chase his dreams and that is to play for India.

5. Pad Man

Pad Man depicts the life of Lakshmikant Chauhan, a resident of a village in Madhya Pradesh. The movie revolves around his inspiring journey of breaking the taboo around menstruation and spreading awareness about it in a conservative society. It aims to educate people about menstruation and bring it into the mainstream, making it a topic of discussion rather than something that's ignored or swept under the rug.

6. Talvar

In Talvar, a tough cop deals with three different perspectives on a gruesome double murder. The parents who are accused of murdering their teenage daughter are the prime suspects in the complex case.

7. Neerja

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Stars: Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Aarush Rana, Anjali Khurana, Sunanda Wong, Eisha Chopra, Meghana Kaushik, Parthaa Akerkar, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Rahaao

Sonam Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Jim Sarbh, Aarush Rana, Anjali Khurana, Sunanda Wong, Eisha Chopra, Meghana Kaushik, Parthaa Akerkar, Madhu Anand Chandhock, Rahaao Director: Ram Madhvani

Ram Madhvani Writer: Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh

Saiwyn Quadras, Sanyuktha Chawla Shaikh Where to watch/OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

The film portrays the life of Neerja Bhanot (22 years old) and her bravery in the face of danger, as she was a flight attendant on board the ill-fated Pan Am Flight 73 that was hijacked in 1986 by terrorists in Karachi, Pakistan.

