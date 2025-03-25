Chhorii 2 Teaser OUT: Nushrratt Bharuccha and Soha Ali Khan's supernatural thriller will send shivers down your spine

Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha’s Chhorii, released in November 2021, captivated audiences and became a hit, leaving fans eagerly awaiting a sequel. Well, the wait is finally over! The makers have dropped the spine-chilling teaser of Chhorii 2, promising an even more terrifying experience. Adding to the excitement, Soha Ali Khan joins the cast, and the teaser offers a haunting glimpse into her role.

The teaser begins with a young girl searching for her mother Sakshi (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha) and then she finds herself trapped in a sinister setting. As Sakshi embarks on a desperate quest to rescue her daughter, she encounters a terrifying world dominated by a religious cult and deep-rooted societal superstitions.

Determined to save her child, she fights against the horrors that surround them. Chhorii 2 promises to unravel even darker secrets, delving deeper into Sakshi’s chilling experiences and the lingering terror that continues to haunt her and the women around her.

The teaser also offers a glimpse of Soha Ali Khan, who appears to be playing a negative role. Her eerie presence adds to the film's unsettling atmosphere, making her character one to watch out for. It will be intriguing to see how she fits into the spine-chilling narrative of Chhorii 2.

Sharing the trailer on Instagram, Amazon Prime Video also announced the film's release date. In the caption, they wrote, “Ek baar phir... woh khet, woh khatra, woh khauf… #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11.”

As soon as the teaser was shared, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. One user wrote, “Dar ka mahol bana diya.” Another commented, “The next cult classic.” A fan exclaimed, “Woah! This is gooood!!” while another added, “Wow… this is scary.”

Praising the film’s eerie vibe, one user said, "I can say the realistic horror and thriller vibe from Part 1 was really awesome, and this one looks even better! So excited to watch.” Another wrote, “Cannot wait to see.” while one more added, “Looks so promising.”

Chhorii 2, directed by Vishal Furia, is a collaboration between T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane Production. The film sees Nushrratt Bharuccha reprising her role as Sakshi, while Soha Ali Khan joins the franchise in a pivotal role. The cast also features Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen and Hardika Sharma.