Did You Know Amitabh Bachchan was offered THIS role in Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller Housefull 5? Here’s what went wrong

Akshay Kumar-led comedy thriller Housefull 5 has been receiving positive reviews ever since its release. The film was released in two versions with different climaxes and both are being loved by the audiences. Nana Patekar played a pivotal role in the film as a senior cop, especially in the climax. However, he wasn’t the first choice for the role. As per a report, Amitabh Bachchan was initially planned to be cast in the role. However, he turned down the offer as he was selective in choosing his roles.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Amitabh Bachchan was planned to be cast as a senior cop in Housefull 5. A source told the portal that the megastar rejected the role considering his age and was being choosy about his roles. Nana Patekar, who was already a part of the film, was then cast in that role.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar were first considered to play the role of cops in the film. As per the report, the makers planned to bring back the Uday and Manju banter in the film. However, Anil turned down the offer. This led Sajid Nadiadwala to cast Khal Nayak co-stars Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.

Earlier, there were reports that Anil Kapoor declined Housefull 5 due to remuneration issues. There were also reports that Boman Irani was offered the role of Batook Patel (played by Johny Lever) in the film. However, things couldn’t be finalized.

For the unversed, Housefull 5 features a star-studded cast including Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer and Akashdeep Sabir.

The film hit the theaters on June 6, 2025, and made waves for impeccable performances, storyline, comedic chaos, thriller, and more.

